The Four Seasons may have dropped earlier this year on Netflix, but the critically acclaimed comedy is already fast at work on Season 2 as the all-star cast returns to filming for the latest chapter.

As viewers will recall, the series, which is inspired by the 1981 film starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, followed four couples in four separate seasons of the year as they traveled together to different locations, whether it was a family lakehouse, college town, or ski lodge. Filming has already begun, hinting at the fun to come for the characters of this comedy. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 2 so far, including who is returning and when the show is most likely to return. Stay tuned for additional details in the weeks and months ahead as The Four Seasons Season 2 takes shape at Netflix.

Is The Four Seasons Season 2 filming?

Yes, as of September 30, 2025, The Four Seasons Season 2 has commenced production, as teased in this Instagram post, which is captioned, “Our bags are so packed. Season 2 of #TheFourSeasons is now in production!” You can see the group photo of the cast that was shared alongside the caption here:

Who is starring in The Four Seasons Season 2?

As teased in the image above, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen will all reprise their roles as Kate, Jack, Danny, Claude, Anne, and Ginny, respectively. It’s unclear at this time if Steve Carell will return in his role as Nick via flashback, as fans will recall, [Spoiler] his character died at the end of Season 1.

What will The Four Seasons Season 2 be about?

The Four Seasons Season 2 is likely to continue the vacation-themed format, but as teased at the end of Season 1, Ginny was pregnant with Nick’s baby, leaving his group of friends and ex-wife Anne to help support her. While no official logline has been released, we imagine Season 2 will tackle these ideas and topics. Stay tuned for more information in the months ahead.

When will The Four Seasons Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date has been set, but considering the seasonal nature of the show’s settings, we can imagine it will at least take a few more months for the show to capture the essence of spring, summer, and winter, along with the current fall. It’s a little too early to predict when the show will be back on screens, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a 2026 release.

Who makes The Four Seasons?

The Four Seasons is adapted for television by Fey, Tracey Wigfield, and Lang Fisher, who executive produce the series for Netflix alongside others. The original film was written and directed by Alan Alda.

The Four Seasons, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix