What To Know Maureen McCormick, the original Marcia Brady from The Brady Bunch TV series, reunited with Christine Taylor, who played Marcia in the 1995 parody film.

The reunion delighted fans in the comments.

The Brady Bunch originally aired from 1969 to 1974 and remains popular.

The Brady Bunch worlds just collided after Maureen McCormick shared a photo of herself reuniting with the other Marcia Brady actress, Christine Taylor.

On Sunday, April 19, McCormick — who played the eldest Brady sister in the iconic ’70s TV series — took to Instagram with a snapshot alongside Taylor, who played Marcia in the 1995 parody film The Brady Bunch Movie.

“Marcia! Marcia! Marcia’s! It’s a Sunshine Day. 🎶🌼🌈☀️💖🦋,” the OG Marcia actress, 69, captioned her update. “My heart is so full! I love and adore you @stillceej 💓 😘xoxo.”

In the comments, Taylor, 54, replied, “A far too long overdue meeting of the Marcias! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🌻👭🌞🏈💞 It was pure joy, my fellow Leo! I love you dearly, and until the next time, we’re gonna Keep On Groovin’ 🎶😂😉.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen McCormick (@momccormick7)

In the comments, McCormick’s followers shared their delight over the unexpected reunion of the Marcias. One Instagram user declared, “This made my day!!!! ❤️ Love you both.”

Another pointed out, “It’s so crazy how much you both look alike. Beauties x 2!!💜💜.”

Someone else exclaimed, “DOUBLE MARCIAS!!!!!!”

A different Instagram user joked, “I felt a shift in the air pressure, and now realize that the meeting of the Marcias has put a correction in the cosmic alignment. Well done, @momccormick7 + @stillceej.”

Yet another fan insisted, “Almost too much fabulous for one pic!!!!” as a second echoed, “ICONIC PICTURE❤️.”

Meanwhile, someone else simply commented, “Marcias, Marcias, Marcias.”

The Brady Bunch aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974. In addition to McCormick, the sitcom starred Eve Plumb as Jan, Susan Olsen as Cindy, Barry Williams as Greg, Christopher Knight as Peter, and Mike Lookinland as Bobby. It also starred Robert Reed as Mike Brady, Florence Henderson as Carol Brady, and Ann B. Davis as Alice.

In 1995, The Brady Bunch Movie reimagined the family in the ’90s. Although it recast the main family, several original actors – Williams, Knight, Plumb, Davis, and Henderson — appeared in small roles.

The Brady Bunch, streaming on Parmount+ and Pluto TV; The Brady Bunch Movie, streaming for free on YouTube