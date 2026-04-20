‘CIA’ Sneak Peek: Gina Gets Into Trouble During Undercover Op (VIDEO)

What To Know CIA analyst Gina Gosian goes undercover with Bill and Colin during the Monday, April 20, episode.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at this next CIA episode.

“You’re not going anywhere until I find out exactly who you are.” Those are the last words that someone wants to hear in an undercover episode, and that’s exactly what a man tells CIA Analyst Gina Gosian (Natalee Linez) during her op in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, April 20, episode of the CBS drama. Uh-oh!

Gina joins FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) and CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) in the field and undercover in “Orbital,” which sees a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappear. The three work together to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down. Donal Logue guest stars as that arms dealer, Jonah Le’ Roux.

In our first-look clip, which you can watch above, Gina tells a man at a bar, while touching the tattoo on his hand, “I’ve always loved tigers — independent, strong hunters. They work in the shadows. Suits you.” She also “guesses” that he’s a Russian oligarch, in town for business, with a mistress and scary men to keep him company. When he suggests they continue their conversation in private, she tells him maybe after a couple more drinks. But when she says she’s meeting up with a friend and doesn’t want to be rude by making him wait, things take a turn. Watch the full sneak peek to see why.

Linez told us ahead of the series premiere that getting out of the office and into the field is Gina’s “ultimate dream and why she decided to go through all the training to be in the CIA.”

She continued, “I think that she knows that she has a really good — I don’t want to say manipulation skill, but I think she can read people very easily. And that is a huge skill that actually is why you’re recruited into the CIA. That is a part of the process of them being like, ‘OK, we’ll hire you is if you are good at psychology and can read people.’ So I believe that Gina has that skill and she know that she has it. She’s had it since she was really young. … I think the ultimate idea of going undercover is very appealing for her. I think that she just knows she’d be really good at it.”

We’ll see if she’s right in this episode.

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS