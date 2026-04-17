What To Know Harry Connick Jr. celebrated his daughter Georgia’s 30th birthday.

Georgia Connick, the eldest of Harry and Jill Goodacre’s three daughters.

All three Connick daughters currently live in Australia.

Harry Connick Jr. just shared a rare photo of his model daughter, Georgia, for a special occasion — her 30th birthday.

On April 16, Harry, 58, took to Instagram with a snapshot of his daughter and a sweet birthday message. “Our brilliant daughter, Georgia Tatom Connick, is 30 today!!!” the doting dad captioned his update. Happy birthday to a true genius… you are a gift to all of us, peach… I love you more than you know ❤️ @georgiaconnick #happybirthday.”

In the comments, the Independence Day actor’s followers joined in celebrating Georgia on her big day. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay wrote, “Happy birthday!❤️❤️❤️.”

Another Instagram user shared, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter ❤️💝🎉🥳🎂.”

Someone else echoed, “Happy birthday! 🫶 Your dad is one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met. ❤️ I love how he loves all you gals.”

A different follower admitted, “Harry, I don’t think you’re old enough to have a 30 year old. 💐 Happy birthday, Georgia! 🎠 All the best to you this year. 🧸.”

Meanwhile, Georgia — a model who is also building a career as a cinematographer, director, photographer, and video editor — replied to her father, writing, “I love you so much!!! Thank youuu 🥹🥹🥹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr)

Harry and his wife, Jill Goodacre — to whom he’s been married for 32 years — share three daughters. Georgia is the oldest, followed by Sarah, 28, and Charlotte, 23.

During a 2024 interview with People, the Hope Floats actor opened up about all three of their kids moving to Australia after falling in love with the country when he served as a judge on Australian Idol. “They’re in school and working and they’re having a good time down there,” he shared.

Harry added, “It’s a beautiful country. The food down there is among the best in the world. It’s clean air. Just the quality of life is great. The pace is relaxed … So they just pursued it and continued to work. They just absolutely love it.”

Of being a dad to three daughters, Harry said in 2021 that it was “the greatest blessing in the world.”