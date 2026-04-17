Harry Connick Jr. Shares Rare Photo of Model Daughter for a Special Occasion
What To Know
- Harry Connick Jr. celebrated his daughter Georgia’s 30th birthday.
- Georgia Connick, the eldest of Harry and Jill Goodacre’s three daughters.
- All three Connick daughters currently live in Australia.
Harry Connick Jr. just shared a rare photo of his model daughter, Georgia, for a special occasion — her 30th birthday.
On April 16, Harry, 58, took to Instagram with a snapshot of his daughter and a sweet birthday message. “Our brilliant daughter, Georgia Tatom Connick, is 30 today!!!” the doting dad captioned his update. Happy birthday to a true genius… you are a gift to all of us, peach… I love you more than you know ❤️ @georgiaconnick #happybirthday.”
In the comments, the Independence Day actor’s followers joined in celebrating Georgia on her big day. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay wrote, “Happy birthday!❤️❤️❤️.”
Another Instagram user shared, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter ❤️💝🎉🥳🎂.”
Someone else echoed, “Happy birthday! 🫶 Your dad is one of the kindest humans I’ve ever met. ❤️ I love how he loves all you gals.”
A different follower admitted, “Harry, I don’t think you’re old enough to have a 30 year old. 💐 Happy birthday, Georgia! 🎠 All the best to you this year. 🧸.”
Meanwhile, Georgia — a model who is also building a career as a cinematographer, director, photographer, and video editor — replied to her father, writing, “I love you so much!!! Thank youuu 🥹🥹🥹.”
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Harry and his wife, Jill Goodacre — to whom he’s been married for 32 years — share three daughters. Georgia is the oldest, followed by Sarah, 28, and Charlotte, 23.
During a 2024 interview with People, the Hope Floats actor opened up about all three of their kids moving to Australia after falling in love with the country when he served as a judge on Australian Idol. “They’re in school and working and they’re having a good time down there,” he shared.
Harry added, “It’s a beautiful country. The food down there is among the best in the world. It’s clean air. Just the quality of life is great. The pace is relaxed … So they just pursued it and continued to work. They just absolutely love it.”
Of being a dad to three daughters, Harry said in 2021 that it was “the greatest blessing in the world.”