A new set of supernatural characters is coming to CBS this fall as Eternally Yours sets a timeslot among the network’s lineup. The series from Ghosts‘ duo Joe Port and Joe Wiseman follows a coven of vampires you’ll have to meet to believe.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming series, ranging from the plotline and casting to a premiere date, timeslot, and everything in between. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details about Eternally Yours in the weeks ahead.

When will Eternally Yours premiere?

Eternally Yours doesn’t have an exact premiere date yet, but the show will air in the 8:30/7:30c timeslot on Thursdays, filling the spot that belonged to Ghosts, which will now premiere its sixth season as part of CBS’s midseason lineup.

What is Eternally Yours about?

Eternally Yours is described as a family comedy that centers around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards), a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has become a deadly dull affair after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their ragtag coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut. But things are going to get much livelier when their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters the equation. This forces everyone to confront whether love can survive forever or if forever is just a life sentence.

Who stars in Eternally Yours?

Eternally Yours‘ cast includes the aforementioned Ed Weeks and Allegra Edwards as Charles and Liz. Meanwhile, Jaren Lewison stars as Max, Helen J. Shen plays Emma, Parker Young is slated to play Jesse, Rose Abdoo portrays Phyllis, Tristan Michael Brown features as Mort, and Shylo Molina rounds out the cast as Henry.

Who makes Eternally Yours?

Eternally Yours is executive produced by creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, as well as Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. Meanwhile, the pilot was executive-produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell.

Eternally Yours, Series Premiere, Fall 2026, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS