On the morning of April 15, Lisa Hochstein was photographed arriving at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, where she was turning herself in after being hit with criminal charges earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was all smiles as she arrived at the jail with her lawyer. The surrender was voluntary and part of a pre-arranged agreement, Lisa’s attorney, Jayne Weintraub, told TMZ.

“I don’t want to let anyone distract me from my big divorce case this month,” Lisa said in a statement to Page Six. “I’m focused on the well-being of my children, who have been through enough.”

So, what exactly led to Lisa’s legal issues? Scroll down for everything we know.

What are the charges against Lisa Hochstein?

Lisa was charged with interception of communication, according to jail records obtained by NBC Miami. She and Jody Glidden (more on him below) are accused of “unlawfully and intentionally” trying to intercept or have someone else intercept oral statements between Lisa’s ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein, and those he spoke with between March 12 and March 31, 2023, per Page Six.

During that March 2023 timeframe, Page Six reported that Lenny accused Lisa of planting a listening device on his car, which she denied at the time. Lenny and Lisa’s divorce has been contentious since he filed to end their marriage after 12 years in 2022 (more on that below).

A warrant was put out for Lisa’s arrest after Jody was arrested and charged with one felony count of “interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications” last weekend, per People. Her lawyer insists that this matter “does not belong in criminal court” and is simply part of an ongoing legal battle.

Is Lisa Hochstein still with Jody Glidden?

No, Lisa and Jody are seemingly no longer together. The two confirmed their relationship in early 2023. In Season 7 of RHOM, Lisa’s castmates expressed concern that Jody was “using” Lisa.

Speculation that Lisa and Jody split began in early 2026 when she posted a video documenting her moving. “The past few months of my life have been hectic, so many changes and moving pieces,” she captioned the clip.

Jody confirmed the split in a now-deleted Instagram comment to a fan who asked where Lisa was in one of his posts. “We’ve gone our separate ways, but I still care about her deeply and want the best for her,” he wrote.

How much did Lisa Hochstein get from Lenny in their divorce?

Although things are still contentious between Lisa and Lenny, they finalized their divorce in November 2024. He was ordered to pay her $15,000 a month in child support for their two kids, Logan and Elle. Once Logan, who is currently 10, turns 18, the number will be reduced to $10,000 a month.

The former couple also agreed to follow a marital settlement from June 2023 and a parenting plan that they created in November 2024, according to People.

Lenny will also have to pay spousal support to Lisa, per the terms of their prenuptial agreement.