‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Talks Lisa Hochstein Rift & Teases Reunion ‘Bombshell’

It has been an emotional Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami for Larsa Pippen. First, there was the fallout from her ugly breakup with Marcus Jordan, then her friendship with Lisa Hochstein imploded. There were feelings of disloyalty after Hochstein continued to follow Jordan on social media.

Hochstein accused Pippen of “faking” the split with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son for publicity. An explosive fight erupted during Hochstein’s boyfriend Jody Glidden’s birthday party, and Pippen threw out the b-word and got ousted from Hochstein’s house.

Things deteriorated further in the weeks that followed whether the ladies were in Miami or Milan, Italy. The feud boiled over, impacting the group dynamic further from a less than civil Seville, Spain stop and then in Marbella. Texts from Glidden to Pippen only added to their problems. Olive branches were extended during Marysol Patton’s birthday cruise aboard the maiden voyage of Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady. They met at the bar to hash out their differences. Pippen agreed to not talk about Glidden while Hochstein followed Pippen again.

Will these good vibes continue into the finale? Here Pippen dishes on what’s to come.

We’re closing in on the season finale. How has it been revisiting everything that went on in your life at this point in time?

Larsa Pippen: It was really hard for me. I felt this season was very challenging as I relived all the things that went on last year. I’m not normally used to being vulnerable or needing people. I’m not a needy personality. I think when I’m in pain and need help, I’m probably louder than I should be sometimes. I’m just not used to playing victim. It’s just not my personality. I think this year I was going through a lot with my breakup. It was the first real relationship I had from being married for a long time. It was emotional.

You and Lisa had a bad rift that extended throughout the season. Yet you two seem to have made up on the cruise ship during the latest episode. What are your thoughts on how that all played out?

I thought after the reunion we kind of made up. We wanted to move forward. It’s hard to fight with someone you really care about. It’s not a good feeling. I think when it’s a good friendship, that makes it really hard. I thought we were in a better place, but reliving it. Then finding out she was liking and commenting on things on social media that kind of upset me again. We’ll see where my relationship ends up. I do want to make peace with her. I want to move forward. It’s not like I want to be stuck in that bad place, but she needs to want the same thing.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

Honestly, I should have just avoided her until she wanted to come back and talk to me about what I was going through. Instead of me asking her did you unfollow, I should have just avoided her and not fallen into the game that she wanted to play. Literally, I ended up looking like the bad guy when all I needed from her was to be my friend and be there for me. I really didn’t ask for that. It’s just something someone a normal friend in a normal friendship would do for a friend.

On the surface people may ask why you’re making a big deal about following or unfollowing someone, but to you that’s more of a sign of loyalty as a friend, right?

I think there are different friendships. I think when you have been there for someone, testified in court under oath for them, stayed up until 2 or 3 in the morning on the phone with them, in person with them. I was always there. I don’t think what I was asking for was a lot. To some people, it may not be a big deal. But if you only knew the kind of friend I was to her, then you would take it personal too. You have different friendships and in a different place with certain people. For Lisa and I is where I thought we were really good friends.

I feel the other ladies had your back when it came to Jody texting you. Do you feel your friendships are stronger because of that?

I think so. I think all of the girls for the most part sided with me on this. We’re supposed to be there for each other. We’re supposed to uplift each other and not let a situation come between real friendships. I think they understood that and were there for me. They checked in on me. They were very supportive. I think she saw that, but she seems to turn things around. I think all the girls amongst our group agreed with what I was saying.

What do you make of how newcomer Stephanie Shojaee acclimated to the group?

I was really proud of Stephanie. It’s not easy coming into a girl group like we have with so many strong women in our cast. I think she did a great job and formed real friendships with the girls. She was butting heads a bit with Alexia [Nepola], but at the end of the day, I feel they are independent and respect each other. I think she did great.

What can you tease about what we’re going to see with the final episodes and reunion?

I feel like the reunion is insane. I’ve never been part of such a craziness. The bombshell dropped at the reunion was so crazy. It really explains a lot of the tension throughout the season. Now I’m like, “this makes so much sense. How did I not know this?”

How do you feel about the show’s place in the franchise?

I’m really proud of the show. We’ve done amazing things. Miami was always like the stepchild. I feel like now we’ve finally arrived where we’re getting respect from the city the franchise deserves. I love it. I love our show. I feel ours is the best Housewives show out there. We are in the hottest city in America.

I’m sure in the future we’ll see more from your relationship with Jeff Coby. How is it going between you two?

I feel good about our relationship. We’re in a really good place. Basically, we do everything together. He is very supportive of all the things I’m doing. I just launched my tequila aloo during New York Fashion Week, and he was there supporting me and invited all his friends. I’m super excited for Olujo. It was a project my dad wanted me to do 12 years ago, and I’m excited I finally did it. I’m just so proud because it’s super smooth, and that launch was so much fun. We had the best time ever. It’s really great to be there with someone who supports your dreams and is there for you.

How does Jeff take in all the Housewives stuff?

He is kind of used to it by now. We’ve been together a minute, so I feel he has gotten used to it.

I loved seeing you on House of Villains last season after The Traitors. Is that something you want to do again?

Yeah! I loved doing House of Villains. I loved doing Traitors. I think it’s fun to do competitive shows like that.

Is there a housewife you’d recommend from your cast you think would do well on those shows?

Yeah, I feel Marisol would do great on Traitors. I feel like Alexia would do well on House of Villains. Our show is so diverse. I feel like the women from our show could do almost anything.

What competition show would you do next if given the chance?

I was speaking about this the other day. I feel like maybe Dancing With the Stars because Jeff and I keep talking about taking dance lessons. I would love to have one leg up on him and have more experience than him.

What place would you say you and Lisa are in your friendship?

I really don’t know where we stand. I feel like when we left the reunion I felt like we were in a better place. After that I just saw her on social media commenting, which is kind of crazy. I don’t go to social media and do that. I don’t fight people on social media. I use social media for fun experiences. I don’t use it to change the narrative of the show. It’s not what social media is about. A couple of times I saw that I thought, “okay, let me comment. Let me get involved. You activated me now.” I don’t know. We’ll see where it goes.

The Real Housewives of Miami, Thursdays, 9/8c, Bravo