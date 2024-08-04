Reality television and messy drama go hand in hand. It can get even messier when those involved not only forget that there are hidden microphones around the room, but that they have one attached to their body.

Pair this with hot gossip and cameras (sometimes recording around the clock… looking at you, Big Brother), and you have a recipe for disaster… or entertaining reality television. Here are some of the craziest hot mic moments from fan-favorite reality shows The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules.