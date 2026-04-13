‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Almost Gets Knocked Over After Contestant Wins Car

That’s awkward. A Wheel of Fortune contestant almost knocked over host Ryan Seacrest after winning a car on the game show. He then made a comment that rendered Seacrest speechless.

Ofelia Clark, from Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, solved the first toss-up on April 10. Clark was deceived by her husband, who told her they were going to get breakfast, but instead he took her to the WOF audition. She never got her breakfast.

Ally Metcalf, who had a total of $19,200 on April 9, returned on Friday for her second game. All throughout April, the night’s previous champion returns until they lose. They played against Aaron Fogelson, from Chicago, Illinois.

Fogelson, a man who prepared six hours a day after he got the call, solved the second toss-up. He also solved “The Golden Child” for $6,150.

Clark put $4,800 in her bank when she solved “Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Champions.” Fogelson solved “The Whole Enchilada” for a trip to Ireland. He put $16,256 in his bank.

Clark solved the first triple toss-up. Fogelson solved the next two, keeping his lead. Clark solved the final puzzle — “That Special Someone.” This gave her a final total of $11,750.

Metcalf did not win any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave her $1,000. This made her two-day total $20,200. Fogelson won the game with $20,256. He chose “Phrase” for his Bonus Round category. Fogelson brought his friend, Adam, who helped him prepare, with him.

Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” The game show contestant rounded out his puzzle with “P,G,H, and O.”

The puzzle looked like “_ON’T _ _ _T _OR _E.” Before the clock even started, Fogelson was guessing “Don’t Something For Me.” He shouted out “Don’t Wait For Me!” as host Ryan Seacrest was talking. He said it again and got it right, winning a car.

Fogelson gave Seacrest a big hug, nearly knocking him over. He took home a grand total of $50,096 in cash and prizes.

Fogelson, who returns on Monday for his second game, revealed that he doesn’t have a driver’s license, but is “working on it.” The host stared speechless at the camera.

Could you solve the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know in the comments.