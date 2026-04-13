‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Give Verdict on Big New Change to Show

Not working out! Wheel of Fortune is having the winner from the previous night return to the game show all April long, but so far, it has not worked out. Fans left their opinions about the twist online.

Throughout April, the game show is hosting a champion’s tournament called “Spring Forward.” The contestant who wins the episode returns the next day to try to win more money. They continue playing as long as they keep on winning.

So far, none of the winners has made it past two games. Despite failing in the first week, the twist is continuing all month long.

This has happened before on the game show. From 1996 to 1998, the three highest-scoring players from that week returned on Fridays, which were dubbed Friday Finals, according to the show’s Wiki. When Wheel of Fortune debuted in 1975, contestants could stay on for up to five days. However, in 1977, this was reduced to three days.