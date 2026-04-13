‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Give Verdict on Big New Change to Show
Not working out! Wheel of Fortune is having the winner from the previous night return to the game show all April long, but so far, it has not worked out. Fans left their opinions about the twist online.
Throughout April, the game show is hosting a champion’s tournament called “Spring Forward.” The contestant who wins the episode returns the next day to try to win more money. They continue playing as long as they keep on winning.
So far, none of the winners has made it past two games. Despite failing in the first week, the twist is continuing all month long.
This has happened before on the game show. From 1996 to 1998, the three highest-scoring players from that week returned on Fridays, which were dubbed Friday Finals, according to the show’s Wiki. When Wheel of Fortune debuted in 1975, contestants could stay on for up to five days. However, in 1977, this was reduced to three days.
When the game show returned for Season 16, it returned to a one-and-done format for all players. Friday Finals were revived in Season 40. The concept of returning champions has been used a few times since.
“Returning Champions Are Back on Wheel of Fortune,” a Reddit user shared with Friday night’s winner.
“I love this idea!,” a fan said.
“I don’t mind it. I think it would be good to see a Wheel of Fortune super champion just win day after day. It’s always so clear the people that actually know the game versus the people that seem like they just accidentally walked in the door and they put them on stage,” a fan on another thread said.
“I actually like it .. a lot. I really liked when they used to do the Friday (or maybe Thursday?) show where it was the top 3 winners of the week. Always felt there was an opportunity to add some sort of show tournament, and or “king of the hill” aspect to the show,” another said.
However, on a third thread, fans weren’t as enthusiastic about it. “I hate it. So stupid. Let’s face it. It’s 95% luck. It’s not Jeopardy! which requires talent,” a fan wrote.
“If they go the entire month without a repeat winner, I think this will be the last time they try this format,” another commented.
“Still no returning champion coming back beyond their second day. It would be kind of funny if we went the whole month without a multiple-game streak,” a Wheel watcher said.
“Honestly, it feels a bit embarrassing now that while the other game show has somebody approaching a month-long streak, Wheel not only fails to get a streak going (mainly because of the Prize Puzzle), but people are struggling to break $20K while the other show’s champion is easily doing so most every day. If Wheel wants champions to work they need to get rid of the thing that causes most contestants to luck themselves into a win,” a fan on a third thread said.
What do you think of this twist? Let us know in the comments.
Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock