‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Parties With Her Kids at Coachella

What To Know Vanna White attended Coachella with her children, sharing the experience on social media.

She was seen enjoying the event in the VIP section and spending time with her son Nikko and daughter Gigi.

White, who has co-hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982, plans to continue on the show alongside new host Ryan Seacrest following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White partied with her kids at Coachella, proving once again that age is just a number.

On Saturday, April 11, White, 69, was spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The massive event is held annually over two weekends in April at the Empire Polo Club.

The WoF star took to her Instagram Story at Coachella, writing, “Headed in for day two! If you see me inside, say hi! I might have a little gift for you.” In the photo, White and her son, Nikko Santo Pietro, walked toward the music festival together.

As it turned out, the “little gift” from White was a rainbow-colored Wheel of Fortune fan for those who asked. She shared a photo of herself and her daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, smiling while displaying the fans.

Additionally, White was photographed at Coachella in the VIP section for Addison Rae‘s set.

White welcomed her two children with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro; they were married for 12 years from 1990 to 2002. Today, she is married to John Donaldson. The couple tied the knot in January 2026 and have been together since 2012.

Since 1982, White has co-hosted Wheel of Fortune — with Pat Sajak for 40 years until his retirement in 2024, and now with Ryan Seacrest. She told Good Morning America in 2023, after Sajak announced his plans to step back, that she has no plans of following suit.

“When Pat told me he was going to retire, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m not sure that I’m ready to retire,’” she admitted. ”So, when I thought about it and thought about it… and I just wasn’t ready to retire.”

Of working with Seacrest, White said during a March interview on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, “Ryan took over, and he’s doing a great job. He told me, ‘No one could ever replace Pat Sajak. I’m just here to fill in.'”

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