‘Will Trent’ Finally Gives Michael Ormewood a New Lover, But There’s an Odd Twist

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent delved into the supernatural a bit with a soothsaying witness.

This brought Michael Ormewood closer to the flirty defense attorney who represented the guy.

Plus, Amanda was shocked by the fallout from her new lover’s shooting.

Things got a bit eerie on the latest episode of Will Trent as the show dipped into the supernatural just a scoch… with some swoony results. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 13, “Did I Screw This Up.”

As Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) reluctantly engaged in some community outreach, they were approached by a kid who claimed to have visions of a dead body’s location. At first, they thought he was accidentally confessing to murder. However, his defense attorney, Joanne Drexler (Ilfenesh Hadera), convinced them to dig a little deeper.

After that, the guy’s predictions started coming true again and again and again in inexplicable ways, and the true killer was revealed: a neighbor with fertility issues who was furious that the victim was pregnant and still drinking and decided to put a stop to it herself.

By the end, the kid was in the clear but still trying to provide helpful tips to Ormewood — chiefly, details about his upcoming date with Joanne — and things ended on a very romantic note, sealed with a kiss in the rain while her very favorite song was played live.

Elsewhere in the episode, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) set out to clear Amanda’s (Sonja Sohn) name after her new lover Casey (Janina Gavankar) used her gun to shoot her abusive ex. This outing took them to Atlanta’s iconic nightclub Magic City to speak with Pearl and Michael “Lil Magic” Barney Jr. himself about the deceased… and the inheritance Casey just received that he wanted a piece of.

Eventually, Amanda herself discovered that one of the club’s dancers was hired by Casey to rile her ex up on the night of the confrontation to cause the deadly row. After discovering Casey packing up to move out of state, she realized she’d been conned into a deadly conspiracy.

Also revealed in the episode is the fact that Will came no closer to finding his Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz) after the abduction, and Faith finally made a choice to toss all of the unopened letters from Malcolm into the shredder.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC