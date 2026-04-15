Lorenzo Lamas Confirms Heather Locklear Relationship

What To Know Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear have confirmed their romantic relationship.

The two actors were recently seen celebrating New Year’s Eve together.

Both Locklear and Lamas have had multiple previous marriages and children.

Lorenzo Lamas is officially in a relationship with Heather Locklear, validating months of dating rumors.

On April 13, Lamas’ rep confirmed the romance to E! News, after one of Locklear’s friends reportedly confirmed the news to People. Both actors rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s, with Locklear starring in Melrose Place and Lamas in Falcon Crest.

In December, the duo was photographed celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas. Images of them enjoying each other’s company at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino were published by TMZ. The snaps showed the actors posing with chef Barry Dakake and sampling desserts in the kitchen. Additionally, sources close to Locklear and Lamas told the outlet that they had been an item for long enough to take their romance “to the next level,” with their adult kids planning to hang out.

Locklear has been married twice — first to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, and then to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She shares a daughter, Ava Sambora, 28, with Richie. She was engaged to her Melrose Place costar Jack Wagner during their four-and-a-half-year relationship, which ended in 2011. Most recently, Locklear broke off her engagement with a high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser, in May 2025, after five years.

Meanwhile, Lamas has been married six times and has six kids. He welcomed A.J., 42, and Shayne, 40, with his ex-wife, Michele Smith; three daughters — Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 25 — with his ex-wife, Shauna Sand; and Paton, 37, with his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Ashbrook. Additionally, Lamas was married to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982, Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993, Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018, and Kenna Scott from 2023 to 2025.

As of writing, neither Locklear nor Lamas has publicly commented on the reports of their relationship.

What do you think of the ’80s and ’90s stars dating?