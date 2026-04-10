It’s all hands on deck in the medical drama’s thrilling two-hour season ender, which sees Westside Hospital on lockdown after Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) realizes a patient has something deadly: a virus in the Ebola family. “The fatality rate is extremely scary,” Doc executive producer Barbie Kligman previews. That means, yes, people will die — including someone from the cast.

Good thing a lockdown storyline is perfect for forcing characters in conflict together, especially if they’re in a love triangle like Amy, her ex-husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Omar Metwally), and her new love, Dr. Jake Heller (Jon Ecker). “Amy knows you can love two people. The question of who you should be with can plague you that way. Amy realizes certain fundamental things about what her path forward needs to look like. And some of that is from wisdom imparted by Joan [Felicity Huffman], and some of that is from her own realizations about her past behavior,” the EP says. “The finale gives a sense of which direction things might be going in.”

Also stuck together? Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) and Nurse Liz (Conni Miu), who has been working on finding her voice to speak up against him for using her in his cover-up in Season 1. What will make that even more entertaining is that Dr. Gina Walker (Amirah Vann) is going to be in a room with them, gaining an understanding of that situation. “Keep in mind that Gina and Richard, much like Amy and Richard, used to be friends,” Kligman notes. “It’s always interesting now that Richard’s back and he’s not really welcome to see his interactions with anyone and everyone.”

We can’t forget that Amy is continuing to slowly regain her memories after the series-opening car accident. “In the first part of the finale, Amy’s memories are preying on her because as we’ve seen throughout the season, when she goes through something traumatic, frequently that will trigger memories of something traumatic, and that rings true. And all I’m going to say is in order to quash those memories, she does something that may be responsible for some dire personal consequences,” warns the EP.

The hour also introduces trauma and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ben Grant (L.A. Law‘s Blair Underwood), also under lockdown with the staff, and who Kligman teases is “incredibly magnetic.” You could describe him as “confident” or “arrogant,” she says, “but the truth is he has the intellect and the CV and the charm to back [it] up. He’s always been the smartest person in the room until he and Amy are in the same room, and then there’s a bit of ego clashing.” Fans can expect to see more of Dr. Grant — not only has the drama already grabbed a Season 3 renewal, but Underwood will join the team at Westside Hospital full-time. We’re booking our appointment now.

Doc, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, April 14, 8/7c, Fox