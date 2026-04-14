Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 Inductees Include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, & More

Michelle Stein
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Phil Colllins, Sade, Billy Idol
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

What To Know

  • The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, and others.
  • Special awards will honor other music artists.
  • The induction ceremony will be taped on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductees were just announced — and this year’s class includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, Oasis, and more.

On Monday, April 13, Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie announced the new inductees during an episode of American Idol featuring a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame theme.

In addition to Colins, Idol, Sade, and Oasis, inductees in the 2026 class for the performer category include Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Luther Vandross.

The Early Influence Award recipients include Queen Latifah, Fela Kuti, Celia Cruz, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. Meanwhile, the recipients of the Musical Excellence Award are Jimmy Miller, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Rick Rubin. Ed Sullivan will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

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In the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, music lovers reacted to the news. One wrote, “I’m so happy that New Order/Joy Division is here.”

Someone else shared, “Iron Maiden 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻.”

Another declared, “Fela and Sade🔥❤️👏.”

A different music lover wondered, “Respect to those chosen, but HOOOOW IS NEW EDITION NOT ON THIS LIST THIS YEAR??”

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Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Phil Collins! FINALLY!”

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a news release. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony — it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

On November 14, inductees will gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to tape the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It will be available to watch on ABC and Disney+ in December.

What do you think of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees?

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony key art
Bad Company

Bad Company

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Chubby Checker

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Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

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Soundgarden

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The White Stripes

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Outkast

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New Order

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