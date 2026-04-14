Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 Inductees Include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, & More

What To Know The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, and others.

Special awards will honor other music artists.

The induction ceremony will be taped on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductees were just announced — and this year’s class includes Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Sade, Oasis, and more.

On Monday, April 13, Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie announced the new inductees during an episode of American Idol featuring a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame theme.

In addition to Colins, Idol, Sade, and Oasis, inductees in the 2026 class for the performer category include Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Luther Vandross.

The Early Influence Award recipients include Queen Latifah, Fela Kuti, Celia Cruz, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons. Meanwhile, the recipients of the Musical Excellence Award are Jimmy Miller, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Rick Rubin. Ed Sullivan will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

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