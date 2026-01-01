All About Chevy Chase, College Football Quarterfinals, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Highlights, Shetland’s 10th Season

Happy New TV Year! A documentary profiles the enigmatic comedy superstar Chevy Chase. A full day of college football quarterfinals includes the Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl (featuring No. 1 Indiana), and the Sugar Bowl. ABC presents highlights from November’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A new mystery unfolds in the 10th season of the acclaimed British mystery series Shetland.

NBC / Everett Collection

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

“I’m who I am, and I like who I am,” Chevy Chase, now 82, says in a frank, authorized biographical portrait from Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich, who attempts to break through the comedian’s guarded façade to understand the complicated man within. Home movies, interviews with Chase and his family, and archival footage help pierce the armor of the first breakout star from Saturday Night Live‘s celebrated original cast. His early departure from the show created controversy but led to a successful, if erratic movie career (National Lampoon’s Vacation, Caddyshack), an infamously short-lived TV talk show, and numerous highs and lows, including the ensemble comedy Community. In the film, Chase discusses his health issues and his feelings about not being included in SNL‘s 50th anniversary special. Among those weighing in on his legacy: SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and Dan Aykroyd, and costars including Beverly D’Angelo, Goldie Hawn, and Martin Short.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Orange Bowl

12/11c

Three more quarterfinals will decide which teams move on to the Playoff Semifinals and ultimately the Jan. 19 National Championship. First up: the Capital One Orange Bowl (12 p.m. ET, ESPN), with No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon; the Rose Bowl (4 p.m. ET), pitting No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers against the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide; and at 8 p.m./ET, the Allstate Sugar Bowl featuring No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for RRHOF

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Special 8/7c

Rock royalty gathered in November to blow the roof off of L.A.’s Peacock Theatre, celebrating the induction of a new class of legendary musicians. A three-hour special features highlights from the ceremony (which was livestreamed on Disney+), with honorees including, in the performer category, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon singled out for Musical Influence. Guests presenting and/or performing included Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Chappell Roan, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Avril Lavigne, Iggy Pop, Flea, Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, and many more.

Shetland

Season Premiere

The atmospheric British mystery series returns for a 10th season, with Detective Inspectors Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison “Tosh” McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) investigating a murder in the small village of Lunniswick. An elderly woman has been found dead, bound and strangled behind her house, where she had been left for days. The more the detectives dig, the more secrets they uncover in this tight-knit community. The six-episode season airs weekly.

Netflix

Run Away

Series Premiere

One of the streamer’s favorite authors, Harlan Coben, is back with an adaptation of his intense 2019 page-turner. British TV favorite James Nesbitt, who appeared in earlier Coben thrillers Stay Close and Missing You, costars with Minnie Driver as Simon and Ingrid, concerned parents of drug-addicted runaway eldest child Paige (Ellie de Lange). When Simon discovers Paige with her controlling boyfriend in a city park, the encounter leads to murder. Ruth Jones co-stars as investigator Elena Ravenscroft, with How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch as a police detective also on the case.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: