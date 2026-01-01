All About Chevy Chase, College Football Quarterfinals, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Highlights, Shetland’s 10th Season
Happy New TV Year! A documentary profiles the enigmatic comedy superstar Chevy Chase. A full day of college football quarterfinals includes the Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl (featuring No. 1 Indiana), and the Sugar Bowl. ABC presents highlights from November’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A new mystery unfolds in the 10th season of the acclaimed British mystery series Shetland.
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not
“I’m who I am, and I like who I am,” Chevy Chase, now 82, says in a frank, authorized biographical portrait from Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich, who attempts to break through the comedian’s guarded façade to understand the complicated man within. Home movies, interviews with Chase and his family, and archival footage help pierce the armor of the first breakout star from Saturday Night Live‘s celebrated original cast. His early departure from the show created controversy but led to a successful, if erratic movie career (National Lampoon’s Vacation, Caddyshack), an infamously short-lived TV talk show, and numerous highs and lows, including the ensemble comedy Community. In the film, Chase discusses his health issues and his feelings about not being included in SNL‘s 50th anniversary special. Among those weighing in on his legacy: SNL‘s Lorne Michaels and Dan Aykroyd, and costars including Beverly D’Angelo, Goldie Hawn, and Martin Short.
Orange Bowl
Three more quarterfinals will decide which teams move on to the Playoff Semifinals and ultimately the Jan. 19 National Championship. First up: the Capital One Orange Bowl (12 p.m. ET, ESPN), with No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon; the Rose Bowl (4 p.m. ET), pitting No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers against the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide; and at 8 p.m./ET, the Allstate Sugar Bowl featuring No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Rock royalty gathered in November to blow the roof off of L.A.’s Peacock Theatre, celebrating the induction of a new class of legendary musicians. A three-hour special features highlights from the ceremony (which was livestreamed on Disney+), with honorees including, in the performer category, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon singled out for Musical Influence. Guests presenting and/or performing included Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Chappell Roan, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Avril Lavigne, Iggy Pop, Flea, Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, and many more.
Shetland
The atmospheric British mystery series returns for a 10th season, with Detective Inspectors Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison “Tosh” McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell) investigating a murder in the small village of Lunniswick. An elderly woman has been found dead, bound and strangled behind her house, where she had been left for days. The more the detectives dig, the more secrets they uncover in this tight-knit community. The six-episode season airs weekly.
Run Away
One of the streamer’s favorite authors, Harlan Coben, is back with an adaptation of his intense 2019 page-turner. British TV favorite James Nesbitt, who appeared in earlier Coben thrillers Stay Close and Missing You, costars with Minnie Driver as Simon and Ingrid, concerned parents of drug-addicted runaway eldest child Paige (Ellie de Lange). When Simon discovers Paige with her controlling boyfriend in a city park, the encounter leads to murder. Ruth Jones co-stars as investigator Elena Ravenscroft, with How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch as a police detective also on the case.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- 137th Rose Parade (11 a.m./ET): Today’s Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Hoda Kotb lead NBC’s coverage, the network’s 99th year broadcasting the Pasadena parade (first on radio in 1927, then on TV starting in 1954). Coverage on ABC features SportsCenter anchors Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm as hosts, with reporter John Naber. This year’s Grand Marshal is NBA legend Magic Johnson.
- The Cult of the Real Housewife (8/7c, TLC): A three-part docuseries, airing in its entirety, investigates The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Mary Cosby and her controversial leadership of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church with husband Robert Cosby Sr.
- Hell’s Kitchen (8/7c, Fox): The remaining seven chefs battle it out for one of the five coveted black jackets they’ll need to move on in the cooking competition. First challenge: Create a dish that represents their home state.
- Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026 (8/7c, PBS): Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville returns as host of the annual New Year’s concert from Vienna’s Musikverein Wein concert hall, with first-time conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin leading the orchestra and performances by the Vienna State Ballet.
- Cheetahs Up Close With Bertie Gregory (9/8c, National Geographic): The wildlife photographer visits the Serengeti to capture the planet’s fastest land animal in action, including a mother caring for her little cubs and a group of male cheetahs on the hunt.
- Crime in Progress (10/9c, A&E): A new true-crime series uses bodycam and surveillance footage to follow an investigation in real time, opening with a traffic stop that turns into a desperate manhunt.
- The Graham Norton Show (11/10c, BBC America): The guest lineup includes actors Tom Hiddleston, Laura Dern, Will Arnett, Carey Mulligan, and Adolescence‘s Owen Cooper.
ON THE STREAM:
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (streaming on Netflix): The animated children’s series inspired by Dr. Seuss returns for a second season.
- Falling Skies (streaming on Netflix): Before his Emmy-winning work on The Pitt, Noah Wyle spent five seasons fighting aliens in a sci-fi series that makes its debut on Netflix.
- Red Eye (streaming on Hulu): Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston joins the international thriller for its second season.
- Barron’s Cove (streaming on Paramount+): The intense emotional thriller makes its streaming debut, starring Tulsa King‘s Garrett Hedlund as a grieving father who kidnaps the child he believes is responsible for his own son’s death. Hamish Linklater co-stars as the kidnapped boy’s politician father.
- The X-Files (streaming on Pluto TV): All 11 seasons (including the 2016 revival) of Chris Carter‘s iconic sci-fi thriller are available on demand and on a dedicated 24/7 channel in the Sci-Fi category.