2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Everything You Need to Know

Erin Maxwell
Comments
iam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on February 06, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images); Willow Sage Hart, P!NK and Justin Derrico perform during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Elsa/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The nominations for the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and this year’s slate of musical icons spans the full spectrum of modern sound, from heavy metal maestros to a groundbreaking hip hop collective, as well as Britpop trailblazers and enduring 1980s hitmakers. Together, the diverse lineup reflects the Hall’s ongoing effort to honor artists who not only defined their eras but reshaped the direction of popular music itself.

A total of 17 new names have been proposed for the latest round of inductions, which will take place sometime in Fall 2026. From the 17 candidates, a panel of more than 1200 artists and industry professionals will choose the musicians to be honored this year, and that announcement will be made in April.

Here is everything we know so far about the ceremony, including who has made the shortlist. Please check back for updates regarding the important dates, honorees, performers, and much more.

Who is nominated in the 2026 Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced a list of 17 performer nominees to be considered for the 2026 Induction Ceremony:

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall.”

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. Among this year’s 17 nominees, 10 are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

When and where is the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, later this year.

What Did Billie Eilish Say in Grammys Speech?
Related

What Did Billie Eilish Say in Grammys Speech?

This year’s ceremony will take place in the Fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.

Who will present and perform at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

This is not known at this time. Please check back for further details.

Who will receive special honors at the ceremony?

The 2026 inductees will be revealed in April, along with those inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. Please check back for any updates.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony key art
Bad Company

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Soundgarden

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

The White Stripes

Outkast

Outkast

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Disney+

Special

TV14

Special

Music

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ›

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Billy Idol

INXS

Iron Maiden

Joy Division

Lauryn Hill

Luther Vandross

Mariah Carey

Melissa Etheridge

New Edition

New Order

Oasis

Phil Collins

Pink

Sade

Shakira

The Black Crowes

Wu-Tang Clan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, Tom Llamas
1
CBS, NBC & ABC Evening News Ratings: Tony Dokoupil Shows Huge Swing
Donald Trump
2
Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Ratings: How Did it Compare With Biden & Obama?
Kelly Ripa on the March 11, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark'; Oprah Winfrey poses before an In Conversation with Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff and Gayle King on Winfrey's and Jastreboff's book Enough at 92Y on January 13, 2026 in New York City.
3
Kelly Ripa Addresses Leaving ABC’s ‘Live’ & Reveals Advice Oprah Winfrey Gave Her
Survivor 50 premiere Cila tribe
4
‘Survivor 50’: Jeff Probst Reacts to What You Didn’t See in Immunity Challenge
Savannah Guthrie and Zoe Lopez
5
Savannah Guthrie Gets Support From Woman Whose Mom Is Missing Like Nancy