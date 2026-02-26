The nominations for the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and this year’s slate of musical icons spans the full spectrum of modern sound, from heavy metal maestros to a groundbreaking hip hop collective, as well as Britpop trailblazers and enduring 1980s hitmakers. Together, the diverse lineup reflects the Hall’s ongoing effort to honor artists who not only defined their eras but reshaped the direction of popular music itself.

A total of 17 new names have been proposed for the latest round of inductions, which will take place sometime in Fall 2026. From the 17 candidates, a panel of more than 1200 artists and industry professionals will choose the musicians to be honored this year, and that announcement will be made in April.

Here is everything we know so far about the ceremony, including who has made the shortlist. Please check back for updates regarding the important dates, honorees, performers, and much more.

Who is nominated in the 2026 Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced a list of 17 performer nominees to be considered for the 2026 Induction Ceremony:

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall.”

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. Among this year’s 17 nominees, 10 are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

When and where is the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, later this year.

This year’s ceremony will take place in the Fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.

Who will present and perform at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

This is not known at this time. Please check back for further details.

Who will receive special honors at the ceremony?

The 2026 inductees will be revealed in April, along with those inductees entering the Hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. Please check back for any updates.