Brad Arnold Dies at 47 as Tributes Pour in for 3 Doors Down Star

What To Know Brad Arnold, lead singer and founder of 3 Doors Down, died at age 47 on February 7 after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer, passing peacefully surrounded by family.

Arnold was celebrated for his impact on mainstream rock music, notably writing the band’s hit “Kryptonite” at age 15, and for his emotionally resonant songwriting.

Tributes from fans, fellow musicians, and celebrities poured in, honoring Arnold’s kindness, talent, and the lasting legacy of his music with 3 Doors Down.

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock group 3 Doors Down, is dead at 47.

On Saturday, February 7, 3 Doors Down announced Arnold’s death in a lengthy Instagram tribute.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th at the age of 47,” the message began. “With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

Arnold’s death came less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma (kidney cancer).

In the tribute, the band acknowledged that Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.” 3 Doors Down also credited their breakout hit, “Kryptonite,” to Arnold, who wrote the song “in his math class when he was just 15 years old.”

They added, “His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)



In the comments, fans, friends, and fellow musicians flooded the band with condolences while honoring his legacy.

The Offspring drummer Pete Parada wrote, “Brad was one of the few guys in the music scene who came looking for me when I was fired from my band for not getting vaccinated. We’d never met, but he reached out with support and encouragement. I’ll never forget the kindness of this stranger at a time when so many people I’d known for decades turned their backs on me. His faith was sincere, and it showed in the way he treated the lepers. He is with Jesus. Prayers for his family.”

Another rock band, Godsmack, shared, “Rock in peace, man, sending love to all his family, friends, and fans. May his spirit and legacy live on through his music, that has touched so many souls. 😞🖤🤘🙏.”

The hard rock band, Alter Bridge, commented, “Thank you, Brad. Your friendship was one we will hold close forever.”

Meanwhile, Food Network star Guy Fieri took to his own Instagram grid with photos of himself and Arnold. “Heartbreaking to lose a great friend and someone that shared so much incredible talent,” he wrote. “My friend Brad was the next level and had so much appreciation for music, fans, and family. RIP BA. Namaste.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri)

Former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry echoed, “Sending my love to the Arnold family. Rest easy, brother. You will be missed💜💜💜.”

Creed shared, “Sending love to the Arnold and 3DD family,” as original Three Days Grace lead singer Adam Gontier wrote, “Thank you for everything, Brad. Rest easy, my friend. See you on the other side 🙏.”

3 Doors Down was founded in 1996. In addition to “Kryptonite,” the band was best known for songs like “Here Without You,” and “When I’m Gone.”