The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct seven new artists for the 2025 ceremony, including ’80s diva Cyndi Lauper, ’90s hip-hop duo OutKast, ’70s rock legends Bad Company, ’50s pioneer Chubby Checker, the late Joe Cocker, Seattle grunge gods Soundgarden, and ’00s alt-rockers the White Stripes.

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a statement. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Before the ceremony begins, here is everything you need to know about the show, including where you can watch it, who will present, and who will perform.

When and where is the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s 2025 Induction Ceremony will take place Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

It will be streamed live on Disney+, with later coverage on Hulu and a special airing on ABC.

Who will present and perform at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

The initial list of presenters and performers includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Raye, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

Additional special guests will be revealed leading up to the show date.

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers”, said chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes. “These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever.”

It should be noted that Paul Rodgers, the lead singer of Bad Company, will skip the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to prioritize his health after facing significant health challenges this year.

Who will receive the Musical Influence Award?

Innovative rappers Salt-N-Pepa and the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon will be honored at this year’s ceremony with the Musical Influence Award.

Who will receive the Musical Excellence Award?

Legendary Philly soul architect Thom Bell, prolific rock session pianist Nicky Hopkins, and trailblazing studio bassist Carol Kaye are all being honored with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2025 Musical Excellence Award.

Who will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award?

American record producer and music-industry executive Lenny Waronker will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award this year.

Are tickets available for the ceremony?

Tickets for the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a celebration of music’s highest honor, are available for purchase on AXS.com.