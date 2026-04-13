What To Know Yellowstone‘s Jefferson White guest stars in Boston Blue Season 1, Episode 16, alongside Tosin Morohunfola.

The episode centers on a hospital crisis involving a critical transplant error.

Following his guest star appearance on NBC’s The Hunting Party, Yellowstone‘s Jefferson White returns to TV in an upcoming episode of Boston Blue.

The episode is titled “Anatomy of a Bomb,” and it airs 0n Friday, April 24, on CBS. Tosin Morohunfola also guest stars in the high-stakes episode. See photos of White and Morohunfola with Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green above and below.

Here’s the logline for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 16: “When a crisis erupts at a local hospital over a critical transplant error, Danny and Lena work to calm a volatile situation while the rest of the team uncovers a darker mystery tied to the case. Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter pushes Lena to reflect on her past.”

White played Jimmy in Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 and returned as a guest star in the final season (Season 5).

He plays Greg McKean in Boston Blue, who, based on the photos, is involved in the volatile scenario at the hospital. He’s with a young girl, presumably his daughter, in one of the photos.

The girl’s name is Sofie McKean (played by Lina Spark), so we’re guessing she’s Greg’s daughter. Could she be in dire need of a transplant, and Greg goes to extreme lengths to move her up the transplant list?

Morohunfola plays a doctor in the hospital, based on his costume in the images. He appears in shots with Green and Wahlberg, who look as stressed as can be.

There are 20 episodes total in Boston Blue Season 1, and the Blue Bloods spinoff has already been renewed for a second season.

Bridget Moynahan returns to Boston Blue as Erin Reagan in Season 1 Episode 17, airing on Friday, May 1.

Here’s the logline: “When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths.”

The first present-day Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals, airs on Sundays on CBS and stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. The next Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch, stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser and premieres on May 15 on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS