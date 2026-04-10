‘Malcolm’ Back in the Middle, ‘Company Retreat’ Reunion, Keanu Reeves in ‘Outcome,’ ‘Boston’ Goes Undercover
One of TV’s wackiest families returns in a raucous four-episode revival of Malcolm in the Middle. In bonus episodes of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the cast reunites, and the “heroes” of the first two Jury Duty seasons meet each other. Keanu Reeves leads the cast of the Apple TV movie Outcome as a popular movie star in crisis. Boston Blue sends its young patrol officers undercover to get a dangerous drug off the streets.
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
Back after 20 years for a brisk and hilarious four-episode revival, the unhinged family from Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) hasn’t mellowed a bit. Which is bad news for successful single father Malcolm (a jittery Frankie Muniz) when Lois (the hilariously volatile Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (the adorably daffy Bryan Cranston) appeal to their estranged son to come home to celebrate their 40th anniversary. What they don’t know is that he’s been raising a teenage daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten) — who, like her dad, breaks the fourth wall frequently to address the camera — and is determined to keep her far away. When his carefully protected walls come down, Malcolm’s back in the middle of chaos, warning Leah, “Think of it like they’re the full moon and we’re werewolves.” Fans will be howling with laughter.
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
If the second season of the good-natured reality-hoax comedy left you wanting more, you’re in luck. Two bonus episodes bring more joy, including “The Reunion,” moderated by Season 1 Jury Duty cast member James Marsden (currently starring in Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors), with the Company Retreat cast gathering to tell more stories and reveal new behind-the-scenes footage from the elaborate prank they all played on the charismatic “hero,” Anthony Norman. In “The Meeting,” Anthony joins the original Jury Duty dupe, Ronald Gladden, at an L.A. coffee shop, reflecting on their experience and describing how their unwitting participation in this “social experiment” changed their lives.
Outcome
Keanu Reeves sets a tone of dazed melancholy as a beloved movie star in existential crisis in director/co-writer/costar Jonah Hill‘s offbeat and uneven cautionary dramedy about the price of fame. Reeves is Hawk Reef, a former child star and two-time Oscar winner (as he likes to be introduced) with three popular film franchises among his credits. Emerging from a five-year hiatus during which he kicked a drug habit that he kept secret from his adoring public, Hawk is rocked when an anonymous blackmailer threatens to destroy his reputation with a mysterious video. Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer costar as Hawk’s supportive best friends from high school, and Hill goes over the top as his belligerent crisis-management lawyer. With no clue what dark chapter of his life the video might reveal, Hawk goes on an apology tour, making amends to the important people in his life, including Susan Lucci as his foul-mouthed Real Housewives mother and, most memorably, directing legend Martin Scorsese as the wistful manager who discovered Hawk as a kid: “I’m the guy you leave if I do my job right.”
Boston Blue
A dangerous new drug is making its deadly presence felt among Boston’s young adult population, so the local authorities turn to two of their youngest officers, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), to go undercover to get to its source and take it off the streets. The mission is especially fraught for Sean, and Xochitl Gomez returns as Penny, the probationer with whom he’s started a romantic relationship.
For All Mankind
Over the course of five seasons and a half century, astronaut Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) has gone from conquering hero to law-defying rebel on Mars, most recently risking his precarious health by helping a friend escape custody and take shelter with an independent rival colony. Ed faces the consequences and reflects on his eventful life in a poignant episode of the alt-history space drama. Back on Earth, Helios CEO Aleida (Coral Peña) makes a bold decision in the race against Russia to explore the distant moon Titan, which might harbor new clues about life in the universe.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Outlander (8/7c, Starz): While Jamie (Sam Heughan) considers how and whether to punish the tenants of Fraser’s Ridge who turned against him, Young Ian (John Bell) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) continue their search up north for Ian’s former Native American bride, Emily.
- Happy’s Place (8/7c, NBC): The time has come for Bobbie (Reba McEntire) to sell her late father Happy’s vacant home. But is bartender Gabby’s (Melissa Peterman) acerbic mom, Val (Jane Lynch), the most appropriate buyer?
- Sheriff Country (8/7c, CBS): Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) tracks a serial killer who’s endangering Edgewater’s young women during a Blood Moon Festival. Followed by Fire Country (9/8c), where a horse stampede threatens the crowd attending a celebratory rodeo.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): Before next week’s grand finale, the eliminated queens return to the runway for a lip-sync battle featuring RuPaul songs, with a $50,000 cash prize on the line.
- Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars (8/7c, ABC): Timothy Simons (Veep, Nobody Wants This), Andy Richter, and ESPN’s Mina Kimes return to test their trivia prowess in the quiz show’s next quarterfinal game.
- Great Performances: Now Hear This (9/8c, PBS): A new season of the wide-ranging music docuseries begins with Mexico City Philharmonic violinist/conductor Scott Yoo traveling through Germany to explore the personal history of the prolific composer Johannes Brahms.
- Belle Collective: Birmingham (9/8c, OWN): Canvas Beauty CEO Stormi Steele leads the cast of Belle Collective‘s first spinoff, featuring a group of dynamic female entrepreneurs from Birmingham, Alabama.
- True Crime Watch: On ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), John Quiñones reports on the 2019 murder of Evansville, Indiana, firefighter Robert Doerr, shot to death in his driveway. Dateline NBC (9/8c) reports the latest on the international search for California tutor Alice Ku, who went missing in 2019 during a trip to Taiwan.
ON THE STREAM:
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (streaming on Apple TV): “You sound like me,” young Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) says after finally making radio contact during 1962’s dangerous Operation Hourglass mission down below the Earth’s surface in the time-warped underworld of Axis Mundi. There’s a reason the guy on the other end sounds familiar: It’s his older self (Kurt Russell), many decades later!
- Your Friends & Neighbors (streaming on Apple TV): While Mel (Amanda Peet) struggles with the onset of perimenopause, her ex Coop (Jon Hamm) consults a new business manager for his criminal enterprise and has another encounter with wealthy newcomer Owen Ashe (James Marsden), who sizes up Coop appropriately: “You, my friend, have ‘complicated’ written all over you.” Also complicated: the Season 2 finale of The Last Thing He Told Me.
- Thrash (streaming on Netflix): Guilty pleasure alert: Jaws meets Sharknado in a thriller about a coastal town under siege by roaming sharks swept in during a Category 5 hurricane’s storm surge. Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor goes into labor during the ordeal. Because when it rains …
- Temptation Island (streaming on Netflix): Another guilty pleasure alert: Four new couples test the strength of their relationships, choosing to live separately among seductive singles in tropical paradise, in the reality show’s second season on the streamer.
- The Reunion: Laguna Beach (streaming on The Roku Channel): Cast members from the influential docu-soap reunite after 20 years to revisit and rehash the rivalries and friendships that made them reality-TV famous.
- Christy (streaming on HBO Max): Sydney Sweeney (returning Sunday in Euphoria) transforms herself to play professional boxer Christy Martin in a biopic making its streaming debut. The movie premieres on HBO Saturday at 8/7c. Also new to streaming: the 2025 coming-of-age psychological drama The Plague on Sundance Now.