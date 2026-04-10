‘Malcolm’ Back in the Middle, ‘Company Retreat’ Reunion, Keanu Reeves in ‘Outcome,’ ‘Boston’ Goes Undercover

David Bukach / Hulu / Disney

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Series Premiere

Back after 20 years for a brisk and hilarious four-episode revival, the unhinged family from Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) hasn’t mellowed a bit. Which is bad news for successful single father Malcolm (a jittery Frankie Muniz) when Lois (the hilariously volatile Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (the adorably daffy Bryan Cranston) appeal to their estranged son to come home to celebrate their 40th anniversary. What they don’t know is that he’s been raising a teenage daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten) — who, like her dad, breaks the fourth wall frequently to address the camera — and is determined to keep her far away. When his carefully protected walls come down, Malcolm’s back in the middle of chaos, warning Leah, “Think of it like they’re the full moon and we’re werewolves.” Fans will be howling with laughter.

Prime Video

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

If the second season of the good-natured reality-hoax comedy left you wanting more, you’re in luck. Two bonus episodes bring more joy, including “The Reunion,” moderated by Season 1 Jury Duty cast member James Marsden (currently starring in Apple TV’s Your Friends & Neighbors), with the Company Retreat cast gathering to tell more stories and reveal new behind-the-scenes footage from the elaborate prank they all played on the charismatic “hero,” Anthony Norman. In “The Meeting,” Anthony joins the original Jury Duty dupe, Ronald Gladden, at an L.A. coffee shop, reflecting on their experience and describing how their unwitting participation in this “social experiment” changed their lives.

Apple TV

Outcome

Movie Premiere

Keanu Reeves sets a tone of dazed melancholy as a beloved movie star in existential crisis in director/co-writer/costar Jonah Hill‘s offbeat and uneven cautionary dramedy about the price of fame. Reeves is Hawk Reef, a former child star and two-time Oscar winner (as he likes to be introduced) with three popular film franchises among his credits. Emerging from a five-year hiatus during which he kicked a drug habit that he kept secret from his adoring public, Hawk is rocked when an anonymous blackmailer threatens to destroy his reputation with a mysterious video. Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer costar as Hawk’s supportive best friends from high school, and Hill goes over the top as his belligerent crisis-management lawyer. With no clue what dark chapter of his life the video might reveal, Hawk goes on an apology tour, making amends to the important people in his life, including Susan Lucci as his foul-mouthed Real Housewives mother and, most memorably, directing legend Martin Scorsese as the wistful manager who discovered Hawk as a kid: “I’m the guy you leave if I do my job right.”

John Medland / CBS

Boston Blue

10/9c

A dangerous new drug is making its deadly presence felt among Boston’s young adult population, so the local authorities turn to two of their youngest officers, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), to go undercover to get to its source and take it off the streets. The mission is especially fraught for Sean, and Xochitl Gomez returns as Penny, the probationer with whom he’s started a romantic relationship.

Apple TV

For All Mankind

Over the course of five seasons and a half century, astronaut Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) has gone from conquering hero to law-defying rebel on Mars, most recently risking his precarious health by helping a friend escape custody and take shelter with an independent rival colony. Ed faces the consequences and reflects on his eventful life in a poignant episode of the alt-history space drama. Back on Earth, Helios CEO Aleida (Coral Peña) makes a bold decision in the race against Russia to explore the distant moon Titan, which might harbor new clues about life in the universe.

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