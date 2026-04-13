‘The Quiz With Balls’ Teases New Incentive for Contestants in Season 3

The Quiz With Balls is adding more bounce to the game. The game show shared a teaser for the Season 3 premiere, which offers a new incentive for contestants.

On the Jay Pharoah-hosted show, contestants must answer pop culture and general knowledge questions correctly in order to not only win money but also stay in the game.

Contestants can win up to $100,000 if they make it to the end and answer the final question correctly. If any of the players on the team give a wrong answer, they are swept into the pool underneath them by the huge ball that rolls down a track and hits them in the back.

This season, The Quiz With Balls is offering a bonus ball. “Just to spice it up, we are adding a little twist called the Bonus Ball,” Pharoah said in a clip on Instagram.

If one of the contestants stands in front of the Bonus Ball, they will win a prize just for themselves. They will know they won it because the words “Bonus Ball” will be announced loudly.

“It gives you more of an incentive to stay in the game longer,” the host said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Club FOX (@realityclubfox)

Pharoah teased what some of the bonus prizes will be — a year’s supply of sunscreen, workout equipment, and a luxury closet, to name a few.

“You never know. If you stand in front of the right choice, you can win the bonus ball,” the host said.

In the clip, a contestant had to answer, “Which of these words is most commonly heard in golf than in any other sport?” He stood in front of “Fore,” which was right, and also the Bonus Ball.

Another preview shows what else fans can expect from Season 3 — more of Rolf, the lifeguard. Rolf was added in Season 2, after some contestants appeared to struggle to get out of the water in Season 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Club FOX (@realityclubfox)

“We’re actually giving Rolf more things to do, except for talking. That’s not in his contract,” Pharoah teased. “He’s got a beautiful voice, but he ain’t allowed to use it.”

The lifeguard was seen reading, blowing kisses to contestants, and saving them from the water. “He is here to make sure everybody on The Quiz With Balls is safe,” the SNL alum said.

“My boy got you, and he’s still shirtless,” Pharoah said.

See how it all plays out and how contestants fawn over the lifeguard on Monday nights.

The Quiz With Balls, Season 3, Mondays, starting April 13, 9/8c, Fox