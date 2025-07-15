Fox’s ‘The Quiz With Balls’ Experiences its First Ever Tie — Fans React

The Quiz With Balls had a tie for the first time in the history of the game show. Both teams got all of their answers correctly, leaving all five players in the game at the beginning.

The Cring family played against the Burgos family on Monday, July 14. The Quiz With Balls, hosted by Jay Pharoah, has two families facing off against each other in trivia questions. There are six options for answers, with only five being correct. If they get one wrong, they are pushed into a pool by a big ball and are out of the game. Each time a contestant is eliminated, there is one less correct answer. The family has to have at least one player left by the end to remain in the game.

Whoever has the most money by the end gets to compete in the bonus round for $100,000. During the first two rounds, both of the families kept all of their team members and were tied with $10,000. This was a first for the game show. “It is tied, baby,” Pharoah said.

But the luck didn’t stop there. When the Burgos family picked “Animal Science” for the third round, and the Cring family chose “Musical Artists,” Jay Pharoah said, “Let’s see if this unprecedented night will continue.” They both got all of the answers correct, getting all of their family members in the game. This gave both families $20,000.

“This is a Quiz With Balls first,” The host said. “We’ve never seen two families perfect through six questions.”

However, on question seven, Pharoah jinxed them because the Burgos family lost their mom, Alicia, when she fell into the water on a wrong answer. The Cring family also lost their mom on the “Tennis” question. The game was still tied with $28,000.

In the “All or Nothing Round,” where contestants had to guess every correct answer in order to win any money, the families both got all of the answers right, keeping the game tied at $38,000. For the third and fourth questions in that round, both families answered correctly, giving them $48,000, forcing a tiebreaker round, which was a first for The Quiz With Balls.

“This is history,” Jay Pharoah said.

The tiebreaker round was called the “Ball Breaker Round.” For this round, one player from each team had to answer the same question. Whoever’s answer was the most correct won the game and moved on to the bonus round. The category was “Sports.” The question read, “Which of these hockey teams has won the most regular-season NHL games?” The options were the Philadelphia Flyers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Chicago Blackhawks, the New York Rangers, the St. Louis Blues, and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Burgos family chose the New York Rangers while the Cring family chose the Chicago Blackhawks. The Burgos family won since the New York Rangers had won more games than Chicago. This gave them $48,000 and a chance to win $100,000.

From the Burgos family, Valentina volunteered to do the bonus round. She had to answer five out of six questions correctly in order to win. Valentina chose “Children’s Authors.” She got the first question wrong, so they did not win the $100,000, but still competed in a historic game and took home nearly $50,000.

“Y’all played a hell of a game and should be very happy. What a great night, a historic night,” Jay Pharoah said.

See fans’ reactions to the first-ever tie.

