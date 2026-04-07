Jimmy Kimmel Rips Apart ‘Deranged’ Trump & Makes Hilarious ‘Will Trent’ Reference

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night and criticized President Trump’s recent “unhinged” social media threats toward Iran.

Kimmel mocked Trump’s erratic behavior, joking about the president’s ambiguous deadlines for military action.

The host also ridiculed Trump’s comments at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air on Monday (April 6) after a one-week Spring break and wasted no time in blasting the latest “unhinged” actions of President Donald Trump. He also made a hilarious Will Trent reference.

“It’s hard to believe it was only a week off,” the late-night host said at the top of Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It seems like we’ve been gone for a year. So much stuff happened while we were off.”

Kimmel started by reading out Trump’s controversial Truth Social post from Easter Sunday (April 5), in which the president threatened to bomb Iran “into Hell” if it didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, ending his statement with a mocking, “Praise be to Allah.”

“I believe that’s a letter from Paul to the Corinthians,” Kimmel quipped. “We’ve heard the word unhinged a lot this weekend, but let me set the scene. You’re finishing your Easter brunch, cleaning up, the kids are running out to the yard to find jelly beans, suddenly your 79-year-old grandpa stands up and yells, ‘Open the f****** Strait you crazy bastards. You’ll be living in hell! Praise be to Allah!'”

“You’d put him in the car and drive him straight to the emergency room, right?” the comedian added. “But not the Trumps.”

He then read Trump’s follow-up post, that simply read, “Tuesday, 8 P.M. Eastern Time!”

Kimmel joked, “He’s the only president who teases a bombing the same way ABC promotes new episodes of Will Trent.”

“And then today, he changed that deadline,” the host continued. “He said Iran could be taken out by midnight tomorrow, but he didn’t specify if that’s our tomorrow or their tomorrow. He could start World War III over a time zone error. Things are running like a Swiss watch, folks.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel poked fun at Trump and First Lady Melania‘s appearance at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. During the event, Trump blasted those who disagree with his war with Iran as “foolish” and insulted former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Kimmel found it hard to believe Trump was making these “deranged” comments all while standing beside a person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume. “I want to assure you the words you are about to hear coming out of the president’s mouth were not altered,” he said before airing the clip. “We did not script this. This is not AI or a Donald Trump impersonator.”

“And by the way, do you know who was in that bunny suit?” Kimmel asked. “Marco Rubio… I assume.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.