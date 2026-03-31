‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek: ‘Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron Is Anna Wintour’s Spitting Image (VIDEO)

What To Know Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron guest stars as Isadora Langford, channeling Anna Wintour’s style and demeanor, in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14, “Deadutante.”

In an exclusive clip, Isadora looks like Wintour and talks like Tom Wambsgans as she accuses Elsbeth Tascioni of theft.

The episode centers on a murder at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, with Elsbeth confronting the imperious ball director as part of the case.

If Anna Wintour wants a true biopic after The Devil Wears Prada 2, J. Smith-Cameron is here for your consideration. Smith-Cameron channels the Vogue icon’s look and accent, plus a Succession manner of speaking, in the TV Insider exclusive clip from Elsbeth Season 3 above. In the scene, Smith-Cameron’s character accuses Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) of a crime to Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Smith-Cameron guest stars as Isadora Langford, the director of New York’s most prestigious debutante ball, in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14, “Deadutante” airing on Thursday, April 2, at 10/9c on CBS. Here’s the official logline for the episode: “After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director.”

The Succession star is bedecked in all black, a Wintour bob, and big sunglasses in the NYPD precinct when she accuses Elsbeth of stealing a pair of “heirloom debutante gloves” from her home. Elsbeth gasps, “I did not!” at the accusation before setting down her collection of ludicrously capacious bags.

“This woman entered my domicile under the ridiculous guise of liking model trains and then absconded with the gloves in one of her sacks,” Isadora accuses.

“Well, I do like model trains! And I prefer mittens,” Elsbeth bites back.

“You went to Mrs. Langford’s home without Detective Taylor?” a concerned Wager asks.

“Furthermore, she and Detective… Tall, they spoke to my stepsister, Rayna, whom I barely know,” Isadora adds. That’s when Elsbeth reveals the juicy details of Isadora’s history with the murder victim, Sterling Barlow.

“She knows you well enough to tell us the story of Sterling Barlow damaging your deb gown in 1982,” Elsbeth says. Isadora pretends there’s no connection when she says, “I totally forgot it was him.” Elsbeth’s not buying it. Isadora gets one last jab in before the clip ends.

See Smith-Cameron and Preston duke it out in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14 — the Season 3 finale airs on Thursday, May 21. Check out CBS’s 2026 finale schedule here.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, CBS