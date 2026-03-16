‘Elsbeth’ First Look: See ‘Succession’ Star J. Smith-Cameron as Deadly Debutante Director

What To Know Succession star J. Smith-Cameron guest stars in the next episode of Elsbeth Season 3.

Get an exclusive first look at her character, who’s the director of New York’s most prestigious debutante ball.

Elsbeth returns on Thursday, April 2.

Succession star J. Smith-Cameron is coming to Elsbeth when the CBS drama returns in April, and TV Insider is sharing your exclusive first look at her in the episode.

Smith-Cameron guest stars as Isadora, the director of New York’s most prestigious debutante ball, in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14, “Deadutante.” Here’s the official logline for the episode: “After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron).”

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14 airs on Thursday, April 2, at 10/9c on CBS. The show is currently on break for March Madness 2026.

Smith-Cameron can be seen in the first-look photos with Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce above and below. Preston’s Elsbeth is dressed for the occasion, as usual, donning a white gown and crown in one photo and just a crown with her signature pink look in another. Smith-Cameron is in the NYPD precinct with Elsbeth and Captain Wagner (Pierce) in the third, and she’s looking quite suspicious.

This isn’t the Succession Emmy nominee’s first dance with the Elsbeth universe. Smith-Cameron was a guest star in an episode of The Good Wife back in 2015. She played Samara Steel in Season 7 Episode 8, “Restraint.” Now, she’s playing a new character in Elsbeth, the second spinoff of The Good Wife (the first was The Good Fight).

Smith-Cameron joins Steve Buscemi, Jeff Hiller, William Jackson Harper, Hamish Linklater, Andrew Rannells, Lana Condor, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and more as Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars.

Former lead Carra Patterson now appears as a recurring guest star. Her character, Detective Kaya Blanke, is working undercover. Elsbeth has a rotating collection of NYPD escorts, and that roster includes Ethan Slater, B, and more.

Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars still to come include Constance Wu and Anna Camp. Season 3 also features Ivan Hernandez and The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele. Elsbeth has already been renewed for Season 4.

Smith-Cameron can be seen on Hacks as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) estranged sister, Kathy, and in 2025’s Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, CBS