‘Elsbeth’ First Look: See ‘Succession’ Star J. Smith-Cameron as Deadly Debutante Director

Kelli Boyle
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Wendell Pierce, J. Smith-Cameron, and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 14
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CBS

What To Know

  • Succession star J. Smith-Cameron guest stars in the next episode of Elsbeth Season 3.
  • Get an exclusive first look at her character, who’s the director of New York’s most prestigious debutante ball.
  • Elsbeth returns on Thursday, April 2.

Succession star J. Smith-Cameron is coming to Elsbeth when the CBS drama returns in April, and TV Insider is sharing your exclusive first look at her in the episode.

Smith-Cameron guest stars as Isadora, the director of New York’s most prestigious debutante ball, in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14, “Deadutante.” Here’s the official logline for the episode: “After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron).”

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 14 airs on Thursday, April 2, at 10/9c on CBS. The show is currently on break for March Madness 2026.

J. Smith-Cameron and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 14

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Smith-Cameron can be seen in the first-look photos with Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce above and below. Preston’s Elsbeth is dressed for the occasion, as usual, donning a white gown and crown in one photo and just a crown with her signature pink look in another. Smith-Cameron is in the NYPD precinct with Elsbeth and Captain Wagner (Pierce) in the third, and she’s looking quite suspicious.

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This isn’t the Succession Emmy nominee’s first dance with the Elsbeth universe. Smith-Cameron was a guest star in an episode of The Good Wife back in 2015. She played Samara Steel in Season 7 Episode 8, “Restraint.” Now, she’s playing a new character in Elsbeth, the second spinoff of The Good Wife (the first was The Good Fight).

Smith-Cameron joins Steve Buscemi, Jeff Hiller, William Jackson Harper, Hamish Linklater, Andrew Rannells, Lana Condor, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and more as Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars.

Former lead Carra Patterson now appears as a recurring guest star. Her character, Detective Kaya Blanke, is working undercover. Elsbeth has a rotating collection of NYPD escorts, and that roster includes Ethan Slater, B, and more.

J. Smith-Cameron and Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 14

Jojo Whilden / CBS

Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars still to come include Constance Wu and Anna Camp. Season 3 also features Ivan Hernandez and The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele. Elsbeth has already been renewed for Season 4.

Smith-Cameron can be seen on Hacks as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) estranged sister, Kathy, and in 2025’s Murdaugh: Death in the Family.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, CBS

Elsbeth key art
Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TVPG

Drama

Law

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