‘Elsbeth’: Tracey Ullman to Return in New Role in Season 3 (PHOTOS)

What To Know Tracey Ullman will return to Elsbeth in Season 3 as a new character after previously guest-starring in Season 2.

Elsbeth executive producer Jonathan Tolins explains why they’ve recast Ullman in a new role.

Elsbeth Season 3 has finished filming and is already renewed for Season 4.

Tracey Ullman is returning to Elsbeth in a brand new role, TV Insider has learned. Ullman guest-starred as Marilyn Gladwell in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 15. She’ll return as a completely new character in the penultimate episode of Elsbeth Season 3, airing on May 14 at 10/9c.

Ullman’s Marilyn Gladwell (in the photo above, on the left) was a professional psychic with elite Manhattan clients. In the penultimate episode, she’s completely transformed, true to her signature versatility, this time playing a veteran gossip columnist, Betty Heymouth. See photos of Ullman as Betty with Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni below.

You’ll see that Marilyn and Betty couldn’t look more different. In the first image below, you’ll see that Betty and Elsbeth are at a premiere for a project that’s clearly a spoof of the production studio A24. The backdrop on the red carpet says “B36.” The film being promoted is called Sad Childhood.

Betty is a veteran gossip columnist who thrives on the power of knowing other people’s secrets, but would do anything to protect her own. Elsbeth executive producer Jonathan Tolins explains why they recast Ullman.

“We wanted to celebrate the time-honored TV procedural tradition of bringing back former guest stars in entirely new roles — and who better than Tracey Ullman?” Tolins says. “She’s legendary for her ability to transform, and everyone at Elsbeth was thrilled she was willing to come play with us again.”

Elsbeth Season 3 wrapped filming in March 2026 and has already been renewed for Season 4. Preston, Wendell Pierce, Carra Patterson, and more of the Elsbeth cast and crew commemorated the end of Season 3 production at a wrap party, and Preston shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram.

“That’s a wrap on filming season 3 of #Elsbeth!” Preston wrote in her caption. “SO much love and appreciation for this absolutely incredible cast and crew.”

Elsbeth has been on break for the last two weeks during March Madness. The series returns this Thursday, April 2, at 10/9c on CBS, after a new episode of Matlock.

Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron is the guest star of the week in the April 2 episode. TV Insider debuted the first look at her character alongside Preston on March 16.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, CBS