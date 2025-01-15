‘Today’ Show’s Sheinelle Jones Breaks Silence on Unexplained Absence

Sheinelle Jones has revealed that a “family health matter” is the reason why she hasn’t been seen on the Today show in recent weeks.

Jones, who co-hosts the 3rd Hour of Today alongside Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer, took to Instagram page on Wednesday morning (January 15) to share a statement explaining her absence.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you,” she continued. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Jones hasn’t appeared on Today since December 18.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, Jones’ co-workers, Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, sent their well wishes. “We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her. We miss her too,” Guthrie said.

“Sheinelle, we all love you and are so looking forward to having you back,” added Melvin, who has taken over as Guthrie’s co-host from Hoda Kotb, who retired from the show last Friday (January 10).

Guthrie also shared a comment on Jones’ Instagram post, writing, “We love you so. not the same without you. we will see you soon ❤️.”

Many others also left comments, including the official Today show Instagram page, which wrote, “We love you, Sheinelle.”

Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager added, “You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle commented, “You are missed. You are loved. Sending you prayers and positivity.”

Chef and frequent Today show contributor Alejandra Ramos wrote, “Sending strength and love to you and yours, Sheinelle. We love and miss your sunshine.”

“We love you! Sending love and prayers your way,” added entertainment journalist Dory Jackson.

Jones joined Today in October 2014 as part of Weekend Today before becoming a co-host of 3rd Hour Today in January 2019. She was previously away from the show for six weeks in early 2020 after undergoing surgery to remove lesions from her vocal cords.