‘Today’: Jenna Bush Hager Says Filming in Jamaica Is ‘Hard’ Amid Savannah Guthrie Struggles

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones began their special Today shows in Jamaica by expressing support for Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah emotionally discussed her mother’s disappearance and the impact on her family in a two-part interview with Hoda Kotb.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle‘s first of two Jamaica shows saw the hosts explore local sights and celebrate the country’s resilience.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones kicked off the first of their two Today With Jenna & Sheinelle shows in Jamaica by sending love to Savannah Guthrie.

“We’re gonna have a beautiful show. But before we get started here in Jamaica, we have to just say, we are here by the Caribbean Sea, the wind in our hair, but our hearts are also with our dearest friend, Savannah,” Bush Hager stated on Thursday, March 26. “She spoke out today to Hoda [Kotb], and, you know, it’s hard. Life is this crazy thing of happiness and joy — we’re surrounded with all of you, we’re so happy you’re here — and also, pain.”

The earlier hours of Today aired the first of Savannah’s two-part interview with Kotb about the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home the night prior. No suspects have been named, and the Guthrie family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information about Nancy’s location.

“When you love somebody the way we love our girl, you can’t help but feel like she’s with us,” Bush Hager continued. “I will say, it’s hard to come to a place like this and not feel close to God, and she talked a lot about her faith. And this has been planned for months and months, and it’s important that we’re here, because if anyone knows the type of resilience that Savannah’s fighting for every day, it is the people of Jamaica. They fight for their joy.”

Bush Hger said it was “important” that the show celebrated Jamaica’s “strength” and “beauty” after the country was hit hard by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. “The strength of the people here [is] so much stronger,” she declared.

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Jones stated, “If we’re gonna find a common thread, it’s hope and it’s resilience,” to which Bush Hager added, “And you know what else it is? It’s love.”

Thursday’s episode of Jenna & Sheinelle featured segments of Bush Hager and Jones exploring local sights, trying delicious Jamaican dishes, and chatting with celebrities such as Sheryl Lee Ralph and Shaggy. The show will air another episode from Jamaica on Friday, March 27.

Both Savannah and Kotb shed several tears during their emotional conversation aired on Today. Savannah recalled learning that her mother was missing, as well as when her brother, Camron Guthrie, suggested that Nancy was taken for ransom because of Savannah’s celebrity status.

“To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me — and I just say, ‘I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry. I’m sorry to my sister [Annie Guthrie] and my brother, and my kids and my nephew, and Tommy, my brother-in-law.’ I’m just, like, so sorry,” she stated.

Savannah concluded the interview segments by stating, “Whether she’s on this Earth, still, or whether she’s in heaven, I know where she is. I know who she’s with. But we need to know.”

The second half of Savannah and Kotb’s interview will air on Friday’s episode of Today.

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