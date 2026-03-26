‘Wheel of Fortune’ Renewed for Two More Seasons — Will Vanna White Return?

Has Vanna White pressed her last letter? Wheel of Fortune has been renewed for two more seasons, but the beloved hostess was not mentioned.

In a March 25 press release, it was announced that the longest-running syndicated game show will come back for Seasons 44 and 45. The release mentioned that the number two syndicated show is “hosted by Ryan Seacrest,” but there was no mention of White.

White has been a staple on Wheel of Fortune since 1982. She joined the show with Pat Sajak, who retired in 2024. Could her time be up?

The 69-year-old signed on for two more seasons, taking her to the 2025-2026 season after Ryan Seacrest signed on as the new host. Season 44 would begin in September 2026, but go until the summer of 2027, and would be the beginning of a new contract.

In 2024, White had fought hard for negotiations to receive equal pay to Sajak since she hadn’t had a pay raise in 18 years. White received a pay raise, but doesn’t make nearly as much as what Seacrest does.

Seacrest and White have been friends since before they started working together on Wheel. So, will he fight for her to return?

If White leaves, social correspondent and Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, could take over the position. Fans thought the game show was dropping hints about her taking over in 2024.

White has not said if she will retire or return, but with her name left out of the press release, fans can only suspect she might leave. In December 2025, she told E! News that she almost quit when Sajak retired and had mixed feelings about staying.

“But I thought hard and thought, ‘You know what? I’m just not ready to retire yet. I’m having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy. So, at this point, it’s one year at a time,” White said.

“At this point, I’m happy with my job, I’m continuing on Wheel, and we will take one year at a time and go from there.” Could this be the year that she is ready? She did just get married to her longtime love, John Donaldson, so maybe they are ready for a quiet life.

If Vanna White does not return, who do you want to take over as hostess? Maggie Sajak or someone else? Can the letters turn themselves? Let us know in the comments.

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