Vanna White Shares Old Diary Entry With Her ‘Dream Job’

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Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
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Living the dream! Vanna White has shared with fans an old diary entry about what she wanted to do when she was older.

The Wheel of Fortune hostess posted details on Instagram, and fans reacted to how she manifested her dream. “I was doing some spring cleaning and found this old diary from when I was young… Never give up on your dreams. They might come true!” she captioned the post on March 15.

The page had April 17 at the top. “When you play make-believe, what did you pretend?” the entry asked.

In her best cursive, White wrote, “Oftentimes I would dress up and play a movie star.” Although the game show staple is not a movie star, she does get to dress up every day on set and has become a huge TV star.

Although she had strayed away from the dresses and heels in every episode, White still impresses with pant suits, themed outfits, and sometimes leather pants.

“And now you are,” one follower said.

“If there’s one thing I know about you, it’s that you are the ultimate manifester. ❤️,” another said.

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A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

“Awhhh 🥹🩷🩷🩷🩷,” a third added.

“That’s sweet. Lucky you kept that :) ❤️,” a fan commented.

“You nailed the star part!” another said.

“You are pure magic 🖤🦄🥲,” one last fan commented.

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However, White admitted in 2022 that she isn’t a fan of every outfit that she has worn on the game show. “I don’t love every outfit I wear,” she told People.  “Because I feel like there are so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes, and I’m trying to please everybody.”

But she recognizes that others might have a different opinion. “Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say,” White explained.

White has had small roles in a few movies, including Graduation Day, Looker, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, and Double Dragon.

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