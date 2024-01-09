Is ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dropping Hints Maggie Sajak Will Replace Vanna White?

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Could a new letter-turner with a very familiar name be in Wheel of Fortune‘s future? Some fans are beginning to speculate that might be the case as a video recently shared on social media had led viewers to believe Maggie Sajak is waiting to step into Vanna White‘s shoes.

In the short clip posted by Sajak, daughter to current host Pat Sajak —who is set to retire at the end of this season — she and White don sparkly gowns and share a moment on the game show stage. As White walks away from the letter board and Maggie Sajak walks toward the middle of the stage, they exchange a “Hi, Barbie,” to one another.

While the phrasing may be part of an online trend related to one of 2023’s biggest films, especially because White is wearing Barbie’s signature pink, some fans let theories run wild in Sajak’s comment section under the video captioned, “Just a couple of Barbie girls living in a @wheeloffortune world. Loving the Barbie vibes of @officialvannawhite’s dress tonight!”

The video posted a few days into 2024 has at least 100,000 views or more, which means there’s certainly an array of ideas surrounding the simple clip in the comment section.

“Maggie is future Letter turner???,” one fan wondered. And another commented, “Passing of the guard.”

But could that really be the case? Only time will tell. As for now, White plans to stick with the game show as Pat Sajak plans to retire and Ryan Seacrest will take over. As for when White decides to retire, it seems like the perfect next letter-turner is already in Wheel‘s midst. Maggie Sajak has already become a part of the series working as the social correspondent for the long-running game show.

Many fans of the show have been saying for months that they would like Maggie to take over from Vanna, as TV Insider previously reported.

Is it going to happen? Stay tuned to TV Insider for all the latest news from Wheel of Fortune, and check out the video in question, above.

