‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Talks Retirement Plans & How She Almost Quit Show

Vanna White is a true ride or die! The Wheel of Fortune star has revealed that she almost quit after Pat Sajak retired from the game show because of their bond.

The cohost eventually decided to stay on as the letter turner and is now in her second season with Ryan Seacrest. Sajak retired in 2024 after 41 years on Wheel of Fortune.

White, 68, sat down with E! News to talk about her hard decision, and address retirement plans. “When Pat decided he was going to retire, I had to make a decision,” she told the outlet. “Working with someone for that long, I feel like I should maybe go with him.”

She told E! News that she had mixed feelings about staying on the show with somebody new since she worked with Sajak for over four decades. “But I thought hard and thought, ‘You know what? I’m just not ready to retire yet. I’m having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy. So, at this point, it’s one year at a time.”

“At this point, I’m happy with my job, I’m continuing on Wheel, and we will take one year at a time and go from there.”

The longtime host has remained friends with Sajak, even after his retirement. She revealed that during their time together, they only had one argument, which was over whether or not ketchup belongs on a hot dog. White believes it does, whereas Sajak said it was “wrong.”

As for whether White has plans for after she leaves Wheel of Fortune, she revealed that she probably wouldn’t work on another TV show. “I don’t think there’s anything else on TV I would rather do after being on Wheel for so long. Honestly, I think I wanna just play golf when I retire,” she said.

But the beloved cohost also said, “You never know what tomorrow holds. You never know what’s around the corner. You just don’t. Something might come to me that I want to be involved in. I just take one day at a time.”

White loved Sajak’s replacement and enjoys working alongside Seacrest every day. “We get along great, White said. “I think our chemistry is good. He’s such a nice guy, and he’s so professional and hardworking, and we just gel. This is our second year together, and I feel like it’s been forever.”

White and Seacrest were friends for 20 years before he joined the game show, which made the transition smoother. “It all worked out just perfect,” she told E!.