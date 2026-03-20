‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teaser Signals New Trouble for Teddy & Owen (VIDEO)

What To Know The teaser for the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy previews a new wrinkle in the roller coaster romance of Teddy and Owen.

Plus, Lucas Adams deals with his heartbreak over the devastating loss of his patient.

Is there trouble in paradise? Again?

After Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) rekindled their romance, days after signing their divorce papers, it looks like there may be a new complication in store for them if the teaser for the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy is any indication.

In the look-ahead, we see that the two will join forces at a rural hospital in need of surgeons, but before that, Teddy is surprised to see him there.

“What are you doing here, Owen?” she says.

“I’m helping a community that needs it,” he answers.

“Were you offered a job here?” she also asks, but does not receive an answer as he instead just walks away.

Teddy and Owen have, of course, been on a roller coaster ride of a relationship ever since Teddy was first introduced, but if Owen were to leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, that could certainly shake things up in a way we haven’t seen in quite some time.

As Kim Raver told TV Insider, “It’s always exciting with them, so it doesn’t stay linear, which I think is really cool. Even though they’re trying to figure out what’s happening in their relationship, it’s not a straight line, which, of course, is also great by the writers. And I think that that’s very fun to watch — fun and frustrating. It’s complicated as always with the two of them.” Watch this space.

Elsewhere in the teaser, we see that Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) will give Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) the cold shoulder over Katie, since he blames his ex for causing him to not be there when she passed away. And Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) will still be getting hot and heavy with one another after their long-awaited hookup.

The description for next Thursday’s (March 26) episode, titled “Take Me to the River,” tells us, “Bailey [Chandra Wilson] and Blue [Harry Shum Jr.] are forced to confront the emotional costs of experimental care. Meanwhile, Owen, Teddy, Simone, and Dani [Jade Pettyjohn] help out at a busy rural hospital, and Richard [James Pickens Jr.] attempts to spread information about early prostate screenings to the community.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC