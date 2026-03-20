CNN’s Scott Jennings Lambasted by Abby Phillip Panelists Over Iran War Comment

What To Know Scott Jennings was criticized by CNN panelists for referring to the U.S. conflict with Iran as a “three-week situation.”

Panelists, including Josh Rogin and Bakari Sellers, argued that the conflict is highly unpopular, worsening global crises, and should not be minimized.

Jennings defended his comments by emphasizing that he considers military action risky.

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings faced the wrath of CNN panelists on Thursday night (March 19) after seemingly playing down the U.S. attacks on Iran while appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip.

The panel was discussing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East when Jennings said polling shows that MAGA supporters “trust” President Donald Trump on this issue. “How long it lasts and when we get out will make a difference on it, but right now, they do stand right behind the president,” he stated.

CNN’s political analyst Josh Rogin fired back at Jennings, telling him, “This is the most unpopular war in American history, and for good reason. The longer it goes on, the worse those numbers are going to look. There is no instance in history of prolonged war benefiting any nation.”

Jennings interrupted, asking, “How do you know it’s going to be prolonged?”

“Because that’s the story of pretty much every war ever since World War II,” Rogin responded.

Jennings said the U.S. hasn’t “officially” had a war since World War II, while Rogin said the Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan generations “would take issue with that.”

“But I’m saying, we haven’t declared war,” Jennings continued. “So you’re saying a three-week situation is the most unpopular thing we’ve ever done, and, I think, using the term ‘war’ a little generally.’

The pair continued arguing back and forth, with Rogin pointing out that the ongoing conflict is making matters worse. “More countries are getting attacked, energy crisis is growing, the economic crisis is growing, inflation is growing, extremism and attacks on the homeland are growing. Everything is getting worse every day,” he said.

“You’re not exactly a glass half full kind of guy, are you?” Jennings quipped.

Co-panelist Bakari Sellers then blasted Jennings for playing down the war as a “situation,” saying, “There are a lot of things getting worse that people who are not sitting around this table feel every single day. And I think the problem… Scott, when you call it a ‘situation’ or when (GOP candidate) Michele Tafoya compares it to a Starbucks cup of coffee, people really turn off from that.”

Jennings hit back, saying, “I said I think it’s the riskiest thing a president can do.” He then laughed and pointed at Sellers, telling him, “Active listen would help, by the way.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.