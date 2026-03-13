CNN’s Scott Jennings Blasted for Laughing During Fiery Debate Over U.S. Attacks on Iran

What To Know Scott Jennings defended the Trump administration’s shifting justifications for attacks on Iran during a heated CNN NewsNight.

Fellow panelists, including Keith Boykin and Leigh McGowan, challenged Jennings by highlighting inconsistencies and lack of transparency.

The segment sparked strong reactions on social media.

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip got tense on Thursday night (March 12) as Scott Jennings was called out for defending the Iran war amid the Trump administration’s shifting narratives.

President Donald Trump has claimed he launched the attacks because Iran was close to having nuclear weapons and was planning to strike the U.S. imminently. These claims, which the Pentagon or U.S. intelligence haven’t supported, were also spread on social media by certain right-wing commentators, such as Jennings.

The MAGA-friendly pundit felt the heat on Thursday’s NewsNight when his fellow panelists disagreed with his continued defense of the war in Iran. Things particularly got intense when former Clinton White House aide, Keith Boykin, described the war as a “disaster.”

Jennings laughed at Boykin, asking who the war had been a “disaster” for.

“Maybe it’s funny to you,” Boykin retorted.

Jennings fired back, “It’s funny to me that you’re hoping we lose this war to Iran.”

“That’s not what he said, Scott,” PoliticsGirl host Leigh McGowan chimed in.

Boykin went on to say the Trump administration’s objectives have continued to change and that they haven’t been honest and truthful about what’s been happening.

“What evidence is there of dishonesty?” Jennings asked.

McGowan then jumped in, telling Jennings, “In August, they told us they had completely decimated Iran’s nuclear program. Then we had to get at them because they were getting nukes. Then it wasn’t about nukes; it was about regime change. Then it wasn’t about regime change; it was about terrorism,” McGowan said. “So, they don’t have their story straight. That’s what they haven’t been honest about, Scott!”

“And at a billion dollars a day, $11,000 a second, the American people are allowed to ask what the problem is, and we’re not gonna laugh about it, okay?” she continued as the panel started shouting over each other. “Thats not what we’re gonna do.”

Viewers jumped onto social media to react to the segment, with one YouTube commenter writing, “Scott spoke a lot of words tonight BUT said nothing…”

“Scott Jennings is an absolute halfwit. He’s so far up trumps a** that he can’t see daylight,” said another.

“Leigh MacGowan for the win!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Leave it to Leigh to shut down Scott ‘clown show’ Jennings.”

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, Weeknights, 10 pm et, CNN