‘Wheel of Fortune’s 10 Biggest Winners, Ranked

Wheel of Fortune
When it comes to Wheel of Fortune, winning big isn’t always a guarantee, but some players have fared very well over the years, taking home big cash prizes as Pat Sajak and Vanna White have looked on.

Below, are some of the biggest winners to date, ranked by their prize totals.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine's Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue.

Jeff Powell and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

10. Jeff Powell  ($123,646)

Season 40, May 29, 2023

The Force was strong with this dentist from Arkansas. During Wheel’s Star Wars Galactic Celebration, Powell notched $100,000 in the bonus round by solving his puzzle as “Stay Afloat.” Proud, Yoda would be.

Preston Leslie along with Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

9. Preston Leslie ($126,450)

Season 40, January 19, 2023

Sajak, who admitted he wasn’t familiar with the phrase “Bust A Move,” was surprised when it was shown to be the winning puzzle…and Leslie, a Louisiana native, was equally shocked when he opened his prize envelope to see $100,000. What a way to kick off the new year!

Mark Baer on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

8. Mark Baer ($126,550)

Season 39, February 8, 2022

“This is like déjà vu all over again,” claimed announcer Jim Thornton when Baer, a California software engineer, won $100,000. Thanks to timing, his answer, “A Quick Flight,” made him one half of the first back-to-back $100K winners in Wheel history.

Jinger Lough on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

7. Jinger Lough ($133,555)

Season 39, May 26, 2022

The speech language pathologist’s solve of a difficult puzzle (“On the Bandwagon”) made her the seventh person in the show’s history to win $100,000 in the bonus round and her season the one with the most winners of that amount.

Scott Kolbrenner on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

6. Scott Kolbrenner ($145,000)

Season 38, March 18, 2021

Wheel was running behind schedule when Kolbrenner, a charity volunteer from Encino, California, got to play. So maybe it was only right that he gave a quick response, “Flowing White Gown,” which earned him $100,000.

Cindy Kling on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

5. Cindy Kling ($147,000)

Season 30, December 28, 2012

Over a decade ago, Kling—a Snohomish, Washington, contract supervisor for Boeing— became the highest-earning non–million dollar winner after receiving $100,000 to add to her already stacked total. Her puzzle? “We Heard You.”

Laura Trammel on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

4. Laura Trammel ($398,690)

Season 38, April 27, 2021

“There’s $100,000 out there and this week, there’s a home out there,” Sajak told the Orange County teacher before she spun for her bonus round. Trammel walked away with a Jimmy Buffet–inspired Margaritaville house in Florida, after correctly guessing “I Caught A Glimpse.”

Sarah Manchester on Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune

3. Sarah Manchester ($1,017,490)

Season 32, September 17, 2014

“Loud Laughter” was Manchester’s puzzle answer and the Silver Spring, Maryland, math teacher did just that when she realized she was about to be welcomed into the game’s prestigious million dollar club. Coming only two seasons after Autumn Erhard’s victory, the achievement was met with a robust reaction from her family and the studio audience.

Michelle Loewenstein and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

2. Michelle Loewenstein ($1,026,080)

Season 26, October 14, 2008

More than 15 years ago, a florist from Santa Monica made Wheel history as the first person to correctly solve her final puzzle (“Leaky Faucet”) and also pluck the prize envelope containing $1 million. “You’re gonna go shopping for that dog,” Sajak quipped, before an overwhelmed Loewenstein ran over to hug Vanna in a bout of excitement.

Autum Erhard and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

1. Autumn Erhard ($1,030,340)

Season 30, May 30, 2013

Sometimes a Wild Card pays off. If it hadn’t been for the extra consonant allotted to her thanks to a lucky spin during the regular game, Erhard, an animal pharmaceuticals sales representative from California, might not have answered her bonus round puzzle (“Tough Workout”) so easily. She became the show’s second contestant to win $1 million during Wheel’s milestone 30th season-—a cause for celebration in and of itself!

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

