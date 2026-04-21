Is Kurt Russell in ‘The Madison’ Season 2?

What To Know The Madison Seasons 1 and 2 filmed close together to accommodate Kurt Russell’s schedule.

Matthew Fox, who played Paul Clyburn, will not return for Season 2 since there are no flashback scenes involving his character or Russell’s character, Preston.

Russell and Pfeiffer tease what to expect in The Madison Season 2.

Fans of The Madison have been treated to a double renewal. The Taylor Sheridan drama filmed Seasons 1 and 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and Paramount+ renewed the show for Season 3 on April 14. Matthew Fox won’t be back in Season 2. Given what happens to Kurt Russell’s character in Season 1, will he be in Season 2 and 3? Warning: The Madison Season 1 spoilers ahead.

The Madison is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. It unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together after an unexpected tragedy.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Russell play Stacey and Preston Clyburn, a married couple that is deeply in love and have been together since they were 19. Preston loves to vacation in the Montana River Valley and owns some property out there with his younger brother, Paul (Fox), but Stacey and their daughters and granddaughters have never visited because they prefer the city. That, and they figured they would have time. Tragedy struck when Preston and Paul died in a plane crash in the series premiere. The episodes that follow show the Clyburns contending with the shocking trauma and their grief.

The Madison Season 2 was filmed early in order to accommodate Russell’s schedule after conflicts arose. All of his scenes in Season 1 were filmed during Season 2 production. Fox told TV Insider that he isn’t returning for Season 2 because there are no Preston and Paul flashback scenes in it. Based on what Russell and Pfeiffer told us about Season 2, it seems clear that Russell will be in the second season.

“[Seasons 1 and 2] sort of meld together, and I always have to stop and think, ‘What season was that in?’ Because we did them so close together,” Pfeiffer told us. “Season 2 is the messy and profound building of having lost everything that you’ve known. And are you gonna survive?”

“I would lean on that one: Are you gonna survive?” Russell added in their joint interview. “Her character, it becomes questionable if she’s going to survive.”

Russell could simply know the plot of Season 2 because he was on set for it, but it’s hard to imagine that the series wouldn’t want more scenes of its stars together.

The Madison, Season 2 Premiere, TBA