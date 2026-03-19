‘Call the Midwife’ Star Helen George Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis

Martin Holmes
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Helen George
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What To Know

  • Helen George revealed she was diagnosed with ADHD after a “lightbulb moment” conversation with a friend.
  • She discussed learning to manage her ADHD as a mother of two, including taking medication.
  • George emphasized the importance of understanding her diagnosis to improve her parenting.

Call the Midwife star Helen George has explained the “lightbulb moment” she experienced over three years ago, which led to her ADHD diagnosis.

The 41-year-old actress, who plays Nurse Trixie on the long-running PBS period drama, appeared on the latest episode of the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast and opened up about her history with the condition and how she’s learning to live with it as a mother to two young children.

George recalled a conversation with a friend with ADHD, who told her about women who are diagnosed with the condition later in life. “He was telling me all this, and then I suddenly went. ‘Oh s***, just like me.’ It’s like the lightbulb moment that I needed,” she said, per Hello.

She went on to say that she never considered she could have ADHD, joking, “I just thought I’m an actress and everyone’s f****** crazy… There’s a reason why there’s a lot of actors who have ADHD, I think because it’s got the skills that you need.”

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George was diagnosed after her second daughter, Lark, was born in June 2021, and said she is only now “really living with the consequences of finding it out.”

“For so long, I just sort of sat with the idea that I had ADHD and now I’m actually progressively looking at doing things, like taking the medication,” she added, noting how she wants to keep taking the medication “to see if that aids me.”

“I’ve got to work out how you can function best so that you can mother best, so that their lives can be the best that they can be,” George added. “So it’s a ripple of that without being self-indulgent.”

George shares two children with her former Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton: Wren Ivy, born in September 2017, and Lark, born in June 2021. George and Ashton separated in 2023.

Call the Midwife, Season 15 Premiere, Sunday, March 22, 8/7c, PBS, Streaming February 20 on PBS Passport

Call the Midwife key art
Jennifer A Agutter

Jennifer A Agutter

Annabelle Apsion

Annabelle Apsion

Linda Bassett

Linda Bassett

Helen George

Helen George

Laura Main

Laura Main

Stephen McGann

Stephen McGann

Judy Parfitt

Judy Parfitt

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi

Vanessa Redgrave

Vanessa Redgrave

Georgie Glen

Georgie Glen

Daniel Laurie

Daniel Laurie

Zephryn Taitte

Zephryn Taitte

Megan Cusack

Megan Cusack

Olly Rix

Olly Rix

Rebecca Gethings

Rebecca Gethings

Renee Bailey

Renee Bailey

Natalie Quarry

Natalie Quarry

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2012–

TV14

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Historical drama

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