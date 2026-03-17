Kiki Shepard Dies: ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-host Was 74

What To Know Kiki Shepard, best known as the cohost of Showtime at the Apollo died unexpectedly at age 74.

Shepard was celebrated for her elegance and cultural impact, breaking barriers for women of color on television and also appearing in various TV shows, films, and Broadway productions.

Tributes from celebrities and networks highlighted her legacy.

Kiki Shepard, the co-host of the long-running variety show, Showtime at the Apollo, is dead at 74.

On Monday, March 16, Shepard’s rep, LaShirl Smith, confirmed her death to TMZ. She died unexpectedly in Los Angeles that day after suffering a heart attack.

Shepard is best known for cohosting Showtime at the Apollo from 1987 to 2002 alongside emcees like Steve Harvey, Mo’Nique, Sinbad, Rudy Rush, Rick Aviles, and Mark Curry. Known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion” on Showtime, she helped introduce musical acts at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Between her hosting duties, Shepard kept busy with TV roles in shows such as Baywatch, Baywatch Nights, NYPD Blue, A Different World, Thunder in Paradise, Grey’s Anatomy, Everybody Hates Chris, Mind Your Business, and more. Film-wise, she has an acting credit in Blackjack Christmas (2022).

Shepard even appeared on Broadway in several productions, including Reggae, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Porgy and Bess, and Your Arms Too Short to Box With God. In the early ’70s, she performed with the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove)

In the wake of Shepard’s death, former The Real host Loni Love posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Heartbroken and stunned by the news of @thekikishepard‘s passing,” she captioned a clip from Showtime at the Apollo. “She was a constant presence, always supportive.. her smile will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on.. my deepest condolences to her loved ones and fans.”

#KikiShepard ♬ original sound – BET Networks @bet Kiki Shepard, the beloved co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has passed away at 74. In the 1980’s at a time where women of color were rarely centered on television she stood as a symbol of elegance, glam, excellence, and cultural pride. Rest in power. 🕊️✨ #BETRemembers

BET’s official TikTok account also honored her, writing, “Kiki Shepard, the beloved co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has passed away at 74. In the 1980’s at a time where women of color were rarely centered on television she stood as a symbol of elegance, glam, excellence, and cultural pride. Rest in power. 🕊️✨.”

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills Fabulous star and hair stylist Elgin Charles also took to Instagram with a tribute to Shepard, writing, “It is with a heavy, shattered heart that I process the sudden passing of my dear friend, the legendary Kiki Shepard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elgin Charles Beverly Hills (@elgincharles)

He continued, in part, “To lose a light so bright without warning feels like a theft of time, leaving an ache that words can barely touch. Kiki was more than a cultural icon and the soul of Showtime at the Apollo; she was my sister in spirit. Our bond was forged over four decades, anchored by our shared Texas roots and a friendship that remained unbreakable through every season of life.”