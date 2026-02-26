CNN, MS NOW & Fox News Ratings: Which Network Just Had Massive Month?

What To Know Fox News saw a major ratings win against its cable news competitors in February.

Both Fox News and CNN saw ratings increases for the week of February 9, while MS NOW had a decline in the key 25-54 demo for primetime viewership.

February was a huge month for Fox News, with the network averaging 34% more primetime viewers and 35% more total day viewers than competitors CNN and MS NOW combined throughout the month, according to Mediaite.

With an average 2.61 million primetime viewers between Monday and Sunday, Fox News crushed CNN and MS NOW, which averaged a combined 1.94 million primetime viewers (807,000 average for CNN and 1.14 million average for MS NOW). Notably, Fox News also topped CBS, which averaged 2.4 million primetime viewers in February.

For Fox News, these primetime numbers were a 28% increase compared to January, while CNN and MS NOW also saw 22% and 28% increases, respectively.

For the week of February 9 to 13, Fox News won against its cable news competitors with an average of 2.768 million total primetime viewers and 285,000 in the key Adults 25-54 demo. This was a 5% increase in total viewers and 4% increase in the demo compared to the week prior.

Meanwhile, MS NOW’s average primetime viewers for the same week were 1.126 million, with 127,000 in the key demo. This was a 3% increase in total viewers for the network, but a 5% decrease in the 25-54 demo compared to one week earlier. CNN averaged 895,000 primetime viewers, with 162,000 in the 25-54 demo, a 19% and 14% increase, respectively, compared to the previous week.

When it came to total day viewers for the week of February 9, Fox News averaged 1.841 million total and 187,000 in the key demo, a 7% increase from the prior week for both. MS NOW brought in an average 720,000 total day viewers and 79,000 in the key demo, which was up 6% and 5% from the previous week, respectively. CNN’s total day average numbers were 613,000 total and 99,000 in the 25-54 demo, a 16% increase for both compared to one week earlier.

Among all cable networks, Fox News was ranked first in primetime viewership and second in the key demo for the February 9 week. CNN finished in fourth place for total primetime viewers and sixth in the demo, while MS NOW was in third place for total primetime viewers and eighth in the 25-54 demo.