‘CBS Evening News’ Tony Dokoupil Ratings Show Dramatic Swing

The latest evening news ratings have been released, bringing some positive news for Tony Dokoupil, as his CBS Evening News broadcast was the only program to record week-to-week growth.

According to AdWeek, citing national live+same-day big data plus program ratings from Nielsen, CBS Evening News averaged 4.17 million total viewers and 504,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demographic for the week of February 23.

Compared to the week before, CBS Evening News was flat in total viewers and up 6 percent in the demo. This made the show the only evening newscast to post gains in either measured category. However, the show was down year over year, with a 3 percent drop in total viewers and a 22 percent drop in the demo.

Despite CBS Evening News‘ weekly gains, it still trailed its competition in both total viewers and the demo. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir took the No. 1 spot with an average of 8.642 million total viewers and 1.028 million demo viewers for the week of February 23.

However, World News Tonight was down from the previous week, with a 3 percent drop in total viewers and a 10 percent drop in the key demo. The newscast was also down 4 percent in the demo compared to the same week last year, though it was up 9 percent in total viewers.

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas finished in second place in both viewers and the demo for the week of February 23. The newscast averaged 6.788 million total viewers and 989,000 demo viewers.

Compared with the week prior, Nightly News was down 11 percent in total viewers and 16 percent in the key demo. This can probably be attributed to the Winter Olympics ending. NBC had exclusive coverage of the event, which had featured heavily in broadcasts. However, the show was up in both measured categories year over year, with an increase of 7 percent in total viewers and 5 percent in the demo.

