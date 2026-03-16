Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ Assassin’s Backstory on ‘Paradise,’ Bowling for Glory, ‘Golden Girls’ Forever
The battle rounds begin on The Voice, with Jennifer Hudson, Benji Madden, and Muni Long coming aboard as mentors. Paradise sheds light on the past of its most deadly characters, the Secret Service agent and secret assassin Jane. A five-part docuseries rolls with pro bowlers on the PBA tour. The Golden Girls joins MeTV’s prime-time lineup on weeknights and Sundays.
The Voice
The blind auditions are over, and the teams are set, which means the singing competition is now ready to move on to its next phase: the Battles. As the singers prepare for head-to-head sing-offs with only one advancing to the knockouts, they’ll get extra coaching from mentors: former coach Jennifer Hudson (Seasons 13 and 15) helping Kelly Clarkson‘s team, with R&B singer Muni Long assisting John Legend‘s team, and Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden counseling Adam Levine‘s team. Each coach gets a steal during this round, but Kelly has an extra advantage, having won the Triple Turn Competition. She can override any other coach’s attempt to steal a singer, but she can only do it once.
Paradise
With Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) so close to being reunited with his long-lost wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), unaware of postman Gary’s (Cameron Britton) duplicity while plotting a rescue, the action in this post-apocalyptic thriller shifts back to the Colorado bunker, where we gain new insight into Secret Service agent turned presidential assassin Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom). What makes her tick? Can anyone stop her? Won’t be easy, especially after “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) puts Jane in charge of negotiations with Link (Thomas Doherty) and the rest of the militia outside their gates.
Born to Bowl
Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber narrates a five-part docuseries, unfolding in half-hour chapters, taking viewers on the road and into the bowling alleys where professional bowlers compete for prize money and fame on the PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) tour. It’s not the most glamorous circuit, with players often sharing hotel rooms to manage costs, but when they’re in the zone, it can be as heated as any other sport. The series opens at the U.S. Open in Indianapolis, the year’s first major tournament, with the focus on Kyle Troup, self-described “Bob Ross of bowling,” or “the Pro with the ‘Fro,” who’s hoping to repeat his previous year’s success as the PBA’s “Green Jacket” winner.
The Golden Girls
These ladies never get old, and their antics are timelessly hilarious whenever Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) gather for cheesecake and catty banter. Touting their acquisition of the hit sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, as the first time the series has been available on free, over-the-air TV in nearly 30 years, MeTV adds Girls to its weeknight schedule, with back-to-back episodes at 10/9c. The show joins the Sunday lineup starting March 22 at 6/5c and for a two-hour block at 8/7c.
The Rookie
They’ve put LAPD Sgt. Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) through the wringer over eight seasons, but even by her standards, last week’s terrifying “zombie” encounter at the Westview psychiatric facility was a lot. As she returns to work, everyone’s walking on eggshells as they welcome her back, a situation that’s particularly fraught for her live-in beau and Watch Commander Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), who wants to keep her safe without coming off as being too protective. On a lighter note, the eccentric bounty hunter known as Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) returns to help the squad track down a killer.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Live with Kelly and Mark (syndicated, check local listings): Nurse your post-Oscars hangover with the annual “After the Oscars” show, with red carpet host Matt Friend joining Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with backstage interviews. Scheduled guests include Leanne Morgan, Carson Kressley, and Wyclef Jean performing with Andra Day.
- St. Denis Medical (8/7c, NBC): Is the hospital about to lose its top surgeon? When an administrator from the rival and deeper-pocketed Portland General takes an interest in hiring Bruce (Josh Lawson), his boss Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) can’t help but worry.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): When Gemma (Beth Behrs) hosts a murder-mystery birthday party for Dave (Max Greenfield), Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) uses the occasion to introduce Mercedes (Amber Stevens West) to his family.
- American Idol (8/7c, ABC): Brad Paisley and guest judge Keke Palmer mentor the Top 20 when the competition continues at the Aulani Disney resort in Hawaii.
- The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins (8:30/7:30c, NBC): When Reggie (Tracy Morgan) reopens his youth football camp to bolster his image, it rekindles a rivalry with NFL star-turned-TV personality Jerry Basmati (Craig Robinson). Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner guest-stars as Jerry’s ditzy wife, Tisha.
- DMV (8:30/7:30c, CBS): Colette (Harriet Dyer) urges the cynical Gregg (Tim Meadows) to play mentor during Teen Outreach Day at the DMV.
- Memory of a Killer (9/8c, Fox): Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) believes that one of his past hits wasn’t on the up-and-up and could lead him to the Ferryman who’s targeting him and his family. While he’s looking for answers, detective Dave Woods (Peter Gadiot) is getting closer to linking Angelo to the killing of the man who shot at his daughter, Maria (Odeya Rush). Maybe wearing those telltale expensive suits as your hitman alter ego wasn’t the best idea.
- FBI (9/8c, CBS): Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and the team race to find her sister Maggie (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson) when she’s kidnapped. Followed by a new episode of CIA (10/9c), where Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) go after an international baby-smuggling ring.
- People Magazine Investigates: The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): A two-hour special goes inside the Old Testament cult, featuring interviews with several members who broke free.
- The Plastic Detox (streaming on Netflix): An eye-opening documentary follows six couples struggling with infertility who agree to remove all microplastics from their homes in hopes of improving their chances.