Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ Assassin’s Backstory on ‘Paradise,’ Bowling for Glory, ‘Golden Girls’ Forever

The battle rounds begin on The Voice, with Jennifer Hudson, Benji Madden, and Muni Long coming aboard as mentors. Paradise sheds light on the past of its most deadly characters, the Secret Service agent and secret assassin Jane. A five-part docuseries rolls with pro bowlers on the PBA tour. The Golden Girls joins MeTV’s prime-time lineup on weeknights and Sundays.

Griffin Nagel/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The blind auditions are over, and the teams are set, which means the singing competition is now ready to move on to its next phase: the Battles. As the singers prepare for head-to-head sing-offs with only one advancing to the knockouts, they’ll get extra coaching from mentors: former coach Jennifer Hudson (Seasons 13 and 15) helping Kelly Clarkson‘s team, with R&B singer Muni Long assisting John Legend‘s team, and Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden counseling Adam Levine‘s team. Each coach gets a steal during this round, but Kelly has an extra advantage, having won the Triple Turn Competition. She can override any other coach’s attempt to steal a singer, but she can only do it once.

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Paradise

With Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) so close to being reunited with his long-lost wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), unaware of postman Gary’s (Cameron Britton) duplicity while plotting a rescue, the action in this post-apocalyptic thriller shifts back to the Colorado bunker, where we gain new insight into Secret Service agent turned presidential assassin Jane Driscoll (Nicole Brydon Bloom). What makes her tick? Can anyone stop her? Won’t be easy, especially after “Sinatra” Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) puts Jane in charge of negotiations with Link (Thomas Doherty) and the rest of the militia outside their gates.

Born to Bowl

Documentary Premiere

Ray Donovan‘s Liev Schreiber narrates a five-part docuseries, unfolding in half-hour chapters, taking viewers on the road and into the bowling alleys where professional bowlers compete for prize money and fame on the PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) tour. It’s not the most glamorous circuit, with players often sharing hotel rooms to manage costs, but when they’re in the zone, it can be as heated as any other sport. The series opens at the U.S. Open in Indianapolis, the year’s first major tournament, with the focus on Kyle Troup, self-described “Bob Ross of bowling,” or “the Pro with the ‘Fro,” who’s hoping to repeat his previous year’s success as the PBA’s “Green Jacket” winner.

Touchstone Television/Everett Collection

The Golden Girls

These ladies never get old, and their antics are timelessly hilarious whenever Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) gather for cheesecake and catty banter. Touting their acquisition of the hit sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, as the first time the series has been available on free, over-the-air TV in nearly 30 years, MeTV adds Girls to its weeknight schedule, with back-to-back episodes at 10/9c. The show joins the Sunday lineup starting March 22 at 6/5c and for a two-hour block at 8/7c.

Disney/Mike Taing

The Rookie

10/9c

They’ve put LAPD Sgt. Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) through the wringer over eight seasons, but even by her standards, last week’s terrifying “zombie” encounter at the Westview psychiatric facility was a lot. As she returns to work, everyone’s walking on eggshells as they welcome her back, a situation that’s particularly fraught for her live-in beau and Watch Commander Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), who wants to keep her safe without coming off as being too protective. On a lighter note, the eccentric bounty hunter known as Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) returns to help the squad track down a killer.

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