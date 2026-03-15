Bill Maher Declares Donald Trump Has the ‘Gayest’ Administration

Michelle Stein
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Bill Maher, Donald Trump
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What To Know

  • Bill Maher humorously labeled Donald Trump’s administration as “the gayest,” referencing the president’s habit of gifting shoes and comments about masculinity within his team.
  • Maher mocked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for being concerned about unflattering photos.
  • He joked about Trump’s peculiar practice of guessing and gifting men’s shoe sizes, using it to satirize the administration’s behavior and dynamics.

Bill Maher called Donald Trump and his administration “the gayest” amid the POTUS’ shoe gifting and Pete Hegseth‘s unflattering photo comments.

During the Friday, March 13 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, segued into the comments from a conversation about the war in Iran.

“Trump said that the Iranians have no Navy, no communications, and no air force,” Maher said. “And they shot back, and they said, ‘And you have no affordable housing, no functioning Congress, and no attention span. Game on.”

However, the stand-up comedian clarified, “Don’t take that the wrong way. I’m on our side, OK? I’m for us winning, right? I’m not on that page of Trump did it, so I’m with the Ayatollah now.”

Maher then took aim at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “But I got to say, they are looking a little nervous in our war room,” the host pointed out. The Pentagon banned photographers this week for the briefings because Pete Hegseth said some of the pictures of him looked unflattering.”

He continued, “Pete wants you to know two things about our military. This is the new alpha male, very masculine, non-woke military. Also, don’t get my bad side.”

That’s when Maher boldly declared, “So this is the most macho administration we’ve ever had. Also the gayest.”

Additionally, the Real Time host brought up a gifting trend involving the POTUS.

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“Trump has a new thing — I’m not making this up: guessing other men’s shoe size. Have you seen? Am I making this s*** up?”

Maher explained, “He looks at other men and guesses their shoe size, and then sends them a pair. The entire cabinet is wearing shoes he got them, including Marco Rubio, where they didn’t fit. So he’s in clown shoes.”

To conclude his thoughts on the subject, he joked, “I’m just saying. It’s a little weird for a man to look at other men and go, ‘What you got down there, a nine and a half?'”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO

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