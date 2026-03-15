The 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, will include a “very powerful” tribute to Rob Reiner, host Conan O’Brien revealed ahead of the telecast. The event comes three months after Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, were killed at their home in Los Angeles on December 14, one day after attending O’Brien’s holiday party.

The tribute will reportedly feature stars who worked with Reiner over the years, but Corey Feldman, one of the stars of Reiner’s 1986 film Stand By Me, claims he was not invited.

Scroll down to learn more about the tribute and Feldman’s absence.

What is the Rob Reiner tribute at the 2026 Oscars?

The tribute to Rob will be led by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, who starred in the director’s 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally. According to Variety, the tribute will be taking place during the In Memoriam segment and will feature Crystal speaking about his late colleague and friend.

“Ryan will be on the stage at the same time along with other stars of Reiner’s films,” Variety reported.

During a pre-Oscars press conference, the show’s producer Katy Mullan added, “I guess we can’t really go into detail of what it’s gonna be this year, but we really hope that it is a tribute that moves people and feels like it does the incredible people we’ve lost this year justice.”

Rob and Michele’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested the day after their deaths. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently being held in custody without bail. Nick pleaded not guilty and is due in court again on April 29.

Why wasn’t Corey Feldman invited to the Rob Reiner tribute?

“I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman alleged on X after news of the tribute special was announced. “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory.”

He continued, “As much I appreciate all support, it’s very sweet of you… but please stop. Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards. They don’t need me there. Will and Jerry got this I’m sure. They will do a fantastic job… I’ll honor Rob my own way.”

According to Feldman’s post, his Stand By Me costars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton were asked to be part of the tribute. The trio is currently on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the beloved coming-of-age classic film.

What did Corey Feldman say about Rob Reiner’s death?

Feldman broke his silence about Reiner’s death on X in December 2025. “OMG this is horrible news!” he wrote. “I’m so sorry 4 Rob & his wife & their children & the whole Reiner family! All I can say is I’m shocked & saddened, but I love u Rob! U will b 4ever missed!”

Earlier this week, Feldman recalled the moment he learned about the tragedy, which happened shortly after he, O’Connell, and Wheaton reconnected.

“It’s the first night of Chanukkah, I’m lighting my candles, dealing with some personal issues at home, some very intense family issues, and all of a sudden I start getting this [text] thread of, ‘Hey, did you hear the news? It looks like it could be one of Rob’s homes,'” the actor told People. “That’s where it started. Then we were all watching the news and as it’s breaking we’re giving each other these clues and it’s getting worse and worse. That is so surreal.”

2026 Oscars, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC