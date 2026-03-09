Corey Feldman Breaks Silence on Rob Reiner Oscars Tribute Snub: ‘They Don’t Need Me There’

What To Know Corey Feldman was not invited to participate in the upcoming Oscars tribute to Rob Reiner.

Feldman addressed his absence on social media.

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed in December 2025.

This year, the Academy Awards will feature a special tribute honoring filmmaker, producer, and actor Rob Reiner, celebrating his decades-long career and lasting impact on film and television. To do so, the Academy has tapped Stand by Me actors Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton to help honor the late director at the March 15 ceremony with a tribute.

However, there was one notable absence from the announcement. Corey Feldman, who played Teddy Duchamp in the 1986 coming-of-age classic, was not included in the tribute lineup during the March 15 show.

On Friday, March 6, Feldman took to social media with an all-caps response, addressing the speculation about why he was not invited to participate in the Academy Awards ceremony.

“Hi, followers and supporters, I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory.”

HI FOLLOWERS & SUPPORTERS, I JUST WANT 2 BRIEFLY MENTION THIS WHOLE OSCARS THING! YES ITS TRUE THAT I WAS NOT INVITED, I UNDERSTAND MANY BELIEVE ITS DUE 2 BEING OUTSPOKEN ABOUT THE ABUSE I SUFFERED AS A CHILD & THE CAMPAIGN 2 SILENCE ME. HOWEVER THIS ISNT ABOUT ME! ITS NOT MY… — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 6, 2026

“As much [as] I appreciate all support, it’s very sweet of you…But please stop. Please take down any petitions 2 push 4 my presence @ the awards,” he continued. “They don’t need me there. Will and Jerry got this, I’m sure. They will do a fantastic job…I’ll honor Rob my own way.”

Feldman, O’Connell, and Wheaton had recently been touring together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1986 coming-of-age classic Stand by Me.

In addition to the film’s stars, actors Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan were also invited to participate in the tribute honoring the filmmaker who directed them in the beloved 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed on December 14, 2025, in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home. Both died from multiple stab wounds in what authorities described as a suspected homicide. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

2026 Academy Awards, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC