‘Memory of a Killer’: Patrick Dempsey Says Angelo’s Under More & More Pressure to Keep His Secrets

What To Know Patrick Dempsey talks to TV Insider about Angelo’s double lives, early onset Alzheimer’s and more on Memory of a Killer.

Watch an exclusive clip from the March 16 episode.

Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) is starting to question things in all areas of his life, including a previous hit he did in the Monday, March 16, episode of Memory of a Killer. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Dr. Parks,” the hitman and suburban dad who’s trying so hard to keep both of his lives separate — but as Dempsey agrees, what makes the show so good is when he can’t — learns that a previous job may be the key to unmasking The Ferryman, the name he first learned when he went searching for answers about who put a hit out on his daughter, Maria (Odeya Rush). Our clip, which you can watch above, is about just that.

In it, Angelo questions Dutch (Michael Imperioli) about the scientist he took out a year or so ago, the episode’s titular Dr. Robert Parks. He’s been in the news a lot — with headlines like, Whistleblower Alleges Safety Violations — and “all the reports say he was a hero,” Angelo notes, recalling, “Last thing he said to me was that whoever sent you lied to you.” He’d thought that he was trying to save himself, but now he’s wondering.

Dutch, however, questions him in return: “What are you saying, Angelo, you shouldn’t have killed the guy? Client was satisfied and paid in full, that’s called a job well done.” When Angelo asks why they killed him,” Dutch asks, “Since when do you care about the reasons?” Furthermore, he reminds Angelo of just what he was like, “a broken mankind I took you in, put your life back together,” when he returned from Iraq. “I gave you purpose, so why now the sudden lack of trust?” Watch the full clip above for more.

Angelo is slowly starting to face his early-onset Alzheimer’s and go for treatments as Memory of a Killer Season 1 continues. “It was a big step for him to face his fears,” Dempsey tells TV Insider.

“He’s seen what it has done to his brother and the potential of the destruction it could cause, not only to his life personally, but also those around him. And it’s putting his life in jeopardy, and he’s already in jeopardy, and it just is even more of a threat,” he continues. “So, there’s more and more pressure on Angelo as the season progresses, not only with trying to find the right medication, but also keeping that secret — and then on top of the other secret of these two lives that are crossing over is putting more pressure on him from his assassin life to his private life and his home life.”

When those two lives do intersect, “he doesn’t know where it’s coming from and how and why it is happening. And is it part of his imagination, or is it real?” Dempsey points out.

When it comes to identifying the Ferryman and figuring out why he’s a target, “there is this paranoia of everyone around him is a possible suspect in that,” the star admits. And what’s worse is that it’s brought his daughter into this, the last thing he’d want.

“This is his thing, protecting his family, and he’s already lost his wife, and he’s lost his brother to a certain extent. And now the jeopardy of, is he a good provider? Is he a good father? Can he keep his family safe? And of course, the unborn child as well, his grandchild,” says Dempsey.

Speaking of Angelo’s brother Michael (Richard Clarkin), the best episode of the series thus far was the fifth, which, in flashbacks, showed the hitman trying to get out of the business, only for him to be unable to do so because he had to protect his brother upon learning he had Alzheimer’s. Michael is now in a care facility.

Dempsey calls that episode “a real turning point” for the series. It “really brought us together to give us a much better understanding of everyone’s relationship, of who Joe [Richard Harmon] is, who Dutch is, what happened with Michael, the wife; all of those moments were, I think, building to that Episode 5. It really, as a viewer, connects you and bonds you to the characters that much more so and deeper.”

Memory of a Killer, Mondays, 10/9c, Fox