CNN’s Abby Phillip Apologizes After Backlash Over New York Terror Attack Comments

What To Know CNN anchor Abby Phillip apologized after incorrectly stating that a recent terror attack in New York City was targeted at Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The suspects, inspired by ISIS, threw explosives that failed to detonate and were arrested.

Phillip issued a correction on social media, but some viewers demanded an on-air apology.

CNN NewsNight anchor Abby Phillip has apologized after inaccurate claims she made on Tuesday’s (March 10) show regarding the recent terror attack in New York City.

The panel was discussing the incident from this past weekend when two men threw explosives at anti-Islam protestors outside the Gracie Mansion mayoral residence of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. The explosives didn’t go off, and both men, Emir Balat (18) and Ibrahim Kayumi (19), were arrested.

Phillip misrepresented the attack on Tuesday’s show, saying, per Fox News Digital, “Two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the House speaker, Mike Johnson, says nothing, really, to condemn those comments.”

NewsNight guest Joe Borelli later called out Phillip’s remark, stating, “To frame it as an anti-Muslim attack would actually completely reverse what happened.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the two suspects admitted to being inspired by the terrorist organization IS and had watched IS propaganda videos. One of the men told police they intended for the attack to be “even larger” than the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 that resulted in three deaths.

After facing backlash for her comments, Phillip took to X on Wednesday morning (March 11) to apologize.

“I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani,” the CNN host wrote. “That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error.”

I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 11, 2026

Some social media users weren’t satisfied with the apology and have suggested Phillip make an on-air correction. “Will you be leading tonight’s show with an apology and a correction?” wrote one X commenter.

“If you have an ounce of integrity left, you would go on air and correct it. Let’s see what happens,” added another.

“You’ll correct it on the air tonight right,” said another.

Another added, “Gonna correct this on the air or just tweet it out?”

“You said it on air and you should correct yourself on air too,” said one user.

Others, however, accepted Phillip’s apology. “I get it was a mistake. Most people figured it was in error. Glad you set the record straight and now we move on! We have much more important news to deal with like a war!” wrote one X user.

“Appreciate the apology,” said another.

“Respect for correcting the record,” one commenter added.

