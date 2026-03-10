Here’s What CNN Staffers Reportedly Think of Scott Jennings

What To Know Scott Jennings is reportedly disliked by many CNN staffers, who question why the network continues to feature him on air.

Internal tensions escalated after Jennings posted on X defending U.S. military strikes on Iran with claims unsupported by U.S. intelligence.

Despite CEO Mark Thompson’s support for Jennings, his presence is so contentious that guests are sometimes warned in advance.

CNN’s conservative commentator, Scott Jennings, is reportedly “hated” by his colleagues, with some questioning why the network bosses continue to put him on the air.

The report comes from Oliver Darcy, a former senior media reporter at CNN who now runs the Status newsletter. Darcy claims that an “internal furor” erupted inside CNN after Jennings’ recent post on X that attempted to justify the U.S. military strikes on Iran.

Earlier this month, Jennings tweeted, “Senior Trump administration officials telling me that credible intelligence indicated Iran planned preemptive missile strikes against US military targets in the region, and against civilian targets as well. Failure to act would’ve resulted in mass US casualties.”

Several outlets, including CNN itself, undercut Jennings’ post, noting that these claims had never been supported by U.S. intelligence or Pentagon officials.

According to the New York Sun, Jennings’ post ruffled feathers inside CNN, with many accusing him of trying to act like a legitimate news reporter when he is merely a pundit.

“There’s a wide contingent of people inside CNN who despise Scott Jennings. They do not like him. They view him as dishonest. They don’t understand why the network puts him on the air,” Darcy said, per the outlet.

Jennings’ Iran post was said to have “irked” staffers so much that it “bubbled up to CNN leadership.” It’s unclear if any action was taken, and Darcy noted that CNN CEO Mark Thompson “really had Scott Jennings’s back.”

Regardless of Thompson’s backing, Darcy added that “people hate” the MAGA-friendly pundit, so much so that guests are warned ahead of time that they’re going to be on a panel with him.

“And it kind of gives them an opportunity to bow out, to excuse themselves from the table if they don’t want to appear on air with him. That’s how reviled he is inside CNN,” Darcy stated.

Darcy added that even some right-wing commentators can’t stand Jennings. “Even some people in MAGA media, people like Megyn Kelly, who generally run cover for this administration, are effectively calling [Jennings]… a propagandist,” he said, referring to Kelly’s criticism of the U.S. attacks on Iran and Jennings’ support of the action.

In his Status newsletter, Darcy pointed out how CNN published a report that condemned the anonymously sourced Trump administration claims about the Iran attack. The report included Jennings’ misleading tweet, which appeared on screen alongside him.