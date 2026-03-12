Longtime television news anchor, journalist, and author Ernie Anastos, best known as one of the most recognizable faces in New York City local news for decades, has died at age 82.

CBS reports he died early Thursday morning of pneumonia at Northern Westchester Hospital.

A major figure in New York television news, Anastos anchored at several flagship stations, including ABC 7, CBS 2, and Fox 5. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he covered major national and local events, including the September 11 attacks, the coronavirus pandemic, major political developments, and other historic moments.

The announcement was made over social media, as Fox5 posted: “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Ernie Anastos, who died at the age of 82. An Emmy Award-winning journalist and beloved former Fox 5 news anchor, his voice, integrity, and lasting impact on New York journalism will never be forgotten.”

A New York Hall of Fame broadcaster, Anastos received more than 30 Emmy Awards and nominations during his career, and was honored with a Lifetime Emmy Award, the highest distinction recognizing outstanding personal achievements in the television industry. He was also known for hosting Positively America with Ernie Anastos, a nationally syndicated, half-hour weekend television series focused on uplifting stories to inspire viewers

In addition to his work as a TV anchor, Anastos most recently became a voice on WABC 770 AM, where he hosted a show titled Positively Ernie.

“He was something unique, and no matter your politics, Ernie was trusted. Reporting the news – reporting truth and facts – that’s what Ernie believed in,” Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter told ABC 7. “He will be more than missed.”

Anastos was a trusted source of news for many years and was a steady presence that made him a familiar and reassuring figure for viewers across New York. In his final Facebook post, he stated, “Truth is so important in life. It gives us a sense of order and decency. We need truth for our relationships, with our family, with our friends in the workplace, and certainly in the political world. It brings a sense of order to us, and we learn discipline from it. We have to teach truth in our homes, in our schools, wherever we have the opportunity. I’m a big fan.”